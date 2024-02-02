Oshi no Ko's Aqua and more join Kurayukaba and Kuramerukagari anime films cast

Friday, February 2, 2024 saw the staff for Shigeyoshi Tsukahara and Twiflo’s upcoming Kurayukaba and Kuramerukagari anime films revealed additional cast and the film’s theme songs. One of the most significant additions to the films from these cast announcements is the joining of Takeo Otsuka, likely best otherwise known as the voice of Oshi no Ko’s Aquamarine Hoshino.

Otsuka and others will be joining the Kurayukaba and Kuramerukagari anime films, with the former being the original work and the latter being called a spinoff full-length film. Likewise, the plot descriptions of the two films seemingly pegs the former as the first to watch, but this is unconfirmed at the time of this article’s writing.

Tsukahara is credited for the original story and screenplay of both films, and also directs both. The Kurayukaba and Kuramerukagari anime films were produced as a result of two crowdfunding campaigns. While the first was vastly successful and nearly tripled its financial goal, the second ended up falling more than 50% shy of its goal.

Kurayukaba and Kuramerukagari anime films add Attack on Titan’s Reiner, One Punch Man’s Tatsumaki, and more

Newly announced cast members for the Kurayukaba and Kuramerukagari anime films include Yuki Sakakihara, Takeo Otsuka, Yoshimasa Hosoya, Nanako Mori, and Aoi Yuki. They play Yuya, a young boy who makes a living as a map sellor, Iseya, a young man who runs a rental bookstore and works as an information broken, Eiwa-jime, enforcer and face of the Komainu Yuryo Shokai store, Shiina, an investigator for a special agency, and Ameya, an informant who has a close relationship with Shiina and acts as an amezaiku vendor, respectively.

Sakakihara is likely best otherwise known as Robota in the Lycoris Recoil anime series, while Otsuka’s most recognizable role is as Oshi no Ko’s Aquamarine Hoshino. Hosoya’s most recognizable role is likely as Attack on Titan’s Reiner Braun, with Mori’s being Buddy Daddies’ Misaki Unasaka. Last but certainly not least, Yuki is likely best known as the voices of either One Punch Man’s Tatsumaki, or as My Hero Academia’s Tsuyu Asui.

Additional cast includes Kanda Hakusan as Soutaro, Tomoyo Kurosawa as Tanne, Yu Serizawa as Saki, Setsuji Satoh as Command Team Leader, Sho Karino as Matsui, Ayane Sakura as Kagari, and Raiko Sakamoto as Inarizaka. As mentioned above, Tsukahara is credited for the original work and screenplay for both films, as well as serving as the director for both. The Kurayukaba and Kuramerukagari anime films are set to open in Japan on April 18.

Makaria is producing the former film, while Team OneOne is producing the latter. The former film also won the Best Animated Feature in the Audience Awards category of the 27th annual Fantasia International Film Festival in August 2023. It’s screening in competition at this year’s Niigata International Animation Film Festival, set to take place from March 15-20, 2024.

