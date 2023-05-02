Oshi No Ko episode 4 preview hints at Aqua's performance changing the drama's quality

Doga Kobo has finally released the preview images and synopsis for Oshi No Ko episode 4, which is scheduled to air on Wednesday, May 3, at 11:00 pm JST. The episode, titled Actor, will be available to stream on HiDIVE, Ani-One Asia ULTRA, and Netflix Asia.

The previous episode saw Kana Arima offering Aqua an acting job, which he accepted in hopes of getting close to the producer, who he suspected of being his biological father. After acquiring the producer's cigarette buds as a sample, Aqua decided to give his all in acting to help Kana Arima shine.

Oshi No Ko episode 4 preview hints at Aqua and Ruby starting their high school journey

Oshi No Ko episode 4 will most likely resume right from where the previous episode ended where Aqua decided to give his all while acting in his scene as a stalker.

After hearing that the producer only hired Kana Arima because of how easy she was to work with and her low payments, Aqua felt the need to help her out considering that she believed that she was hired due to her talent as an actress.

Kana Arima as seen in Oshi No Ko episode 4 preview (Image via Doga Kobo)

Thus, in the upcoming Oshi No Ko episode, the filming could begin as expected, i.e., disappointing acting done by the male lead, which for some reason the directors approve of. That's when fans can expect Aqua to showcase his acting skills.

Aqua Hoshino will most likely put up a great performance, which will certainly elevate the quality of the show and set up the final scene of the drama, helping Kana Arima take over with her quality acting performance.

Ruby and Aqua approached by Kana in Oshi No Ko episode 4 preview (Image via Doga Kobo)

Later in the episode, fans can expect Ruby and Aqua to officially start their high school life as both are set to join Yoto High School. While Ruby is set to join the Performing Arts Program, Aqua is set to join the General Program. Thus, fans can expect some new characters to be introduced, who could be part of the entertainment industry.

Ruby Hoshino as seen in Oshi No Ko episode 4 preview (Image via Doga Kobo)

However, considering how Ruby Hoshino is yet to make an impact in the industry, she could want to immediately begin her idol career and could go to her mother to fasten the scouting process for the idol group.

The episode is also set to surely showcase the impact of Kana and Aqua's acting on the final episode, which could help both of them prosper in the entertainment field.

