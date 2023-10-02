Pluto anime reveals special teaser a day ahead of main trailer

On Monday, October 2, 2023, the official X (formerly Twitter) account for Netflix’s Pluto anime series released a short teaser trailer a day ahead of the main trailer’s global premiere. The teaser trailer ends by reconfirming that the main trailer for the series will be premiering on October 3, leaving fans incredibly excited for what’s to come.

The Pluto anime series is a television anime adaptation of author and illustrator Naoki Urasawa’s original manga series of the same name, originally released in September 2003. The series is also based on author and illustrator Osamu Tezuka’s world-famous Astro Boy series, specifically reimagining “The Greatest Robot on Earth” story arc as a murder mystery.

With the Pluto anime set to be released in late October 2023, fans are eager to get their hands on the highly anticipated adaptation of the original manga. This is especially true considering how long the series had been in apparent production limbo, with essentially no news on the adaptation for several years after its initial announcement.

Pluto anime teaser builds up murder mystery vibe of Urasawa’s reimagining of Tezuka’s globally known story

Expand Tweet

The teaser trailer for Netflix’s Pluto anime series is just a scant eight seconds long, cramming several scenes into this extremely short runtime. Several main characters from the series can be seen and heard saying the eponymous antagonist’s name.

If nothing else, the trailer serves as an enticing visual appetizer for the series and does a fantastic job of setting the murder mystery tone that Urasawa intended in his adaptation.

The series is being directed by Toshio Kawaguchi at GENCO, with Studio M2 in charge of the series’ animation production. Masao Maruyama, Taro Maki, and Yuji Yamano are listed as executive producers. Shigeru Fujita is listed as both the character designer and supervising animation director.

Expand Tweet

Kazunori Aoki and Itaru Saito are listed as general animation directors, while Takahiro Miyata is slated as the CG and SFX director. Urasawa himself is credited as a creative advisor for the series. Chikako Shibata is listed as the art director, with Mitsuhiro Sato and Masafumi Mima credited for cinematography and sound direction, respectively. Finally, the music is credited to Yugo Kanno.

The Japanese cast includes:

Shinshu Fuji as Gesicht

Yoko Hikasa as Atom

Minori Suzuki as Uran

Hiroki Yasumoto as Mont blanc

Koichi Yamadera as North No. 2

Hidenobu Kiuchi as Brando

Rikiya Koyama as Hercules

Mamoru Miyano as Epsilon

Toshihiko Seki as Pluto

The anime is set to have eight 60-minute episodes, all of which will presumably be available to watch immediately upon the series’ October 26 release date.

Be sure to keep up with all anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2023 progresses.

Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.