Psyren anime rumored to be in production by REMOW

May 2025 saw the Total Licensing Summer 25 issue released, starting rumors that a Psyren anime could be in the works based on one of the article’s within the latest release. The article, focused on content business and Shueisha group company REMOW, teases that the title is a “beloved series” from Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump which “ended more than 15 years ago.”

Additional information in the article, combined with the original manga’s popularity, suggests the series in question to be a Psyren anime adaptation of some kind. While there is no information specifically pointing to this, many reputable anime leakers and general news sources agree that mangaka Toshiaki Iwashiro’s series is the most likely candidate.

Psyren anime could be in the works based on latest REMOW news, assessment from reputable sources

Further supporting the idea that a Psyren anime is the most likely series is the full quote regarding the confidential project and its history. The article claims that the project “is based on a beloved series from Weekly Shonen Jump that ended more than 15 years ago and still ranks among the top fan-requested titles for animation.” This description certainly brings Iwashiro’s series to mind, which ended in 2010 and has an extremely devoted and passionate fanbase.

A key piece of evidence in the speculation that a Psyren anime is the one in question comes from AnimeJapan 2024’s “Manga We Want to See Animated” poll. While barely sneaking in, Iwashiro’s manga was nevertheless tenth in the list, showing how much of an interest there still is in the series. It’s also worth mentioning that recent years have seen Shueisha dig through their archives for new anime series, such as the Rurouni Kenshin and Hell Teacher remakes.

However, this is purely speculation as of this article’s writing, with no concrete evidence pointing to a Psyren anime adaptation being in the works. Although it certainly fits, there are many other beloved Weekly Shonen Jump manga series which qualify given the parameters REMOW has provided thus far. Thankfully, fans likely won’t have to wait too long for an answer given that details on the project are just now starting to be shared.

Iwashiro’s original manga series began in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine in December 2007, where it ran until its end in November 2010. The manga’s 145 chapters were collected into 16 compilation volumes, all of which are currently officially available in English. The series also received a light novel titled Psyren: Another Call, which served as an epilogue to the series with various short stories on the futures and lives of the characters.

The series follows protagonist Ageha Yoshina, who one day answers a ringing payphone on his way home. While he dismisses it at first, he finds a mysterious calling card with the word Psyren on it in the phone booth. This starts a series of events which leads to him competing in the titular and deadly Psyren games.

