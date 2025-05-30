PuniRunes Puni 3 announces July 2025 premiere and additional cast with new key visual

On Friday, May 30, 2025, TV Tokyo announced that PuniRunes Puni 3 will premiere on Saturday, July 5, 2025, on TV Tokyo and five other affiliated channels. The anime made this announcement with its key visual. Additionally, the anime announced a new cast member.

PuniRunes is a television anime produced to promote the PuniRunes toys created by Takara Tomy. The anime follows the daily lives of PuniRunes, mysterious creatures who love to be coddled, and Yuka, a fourth grader who loves soft, squishy things.

PuniRunes Puni 3 unveils key visual ahead of July 2025 premiere

This announcement was made with the anime's key visual, featuring the PuniRunes, namely Airun, Jewelrun, Enerun, Raburun, Ururun, and Coorun.

This announcement was made with the anime's key visual, featuring the PuniRunes, namely Airun, Jewelrun, Enerun, Raburun, Ururun, and Coorun. The key visual features two visuals placed one above another, in the form of a mirror image. However, both images are different.

Jewelrun is a new character set to appear in PuniRunes Puni 3. The new character will be voiced by Fuuka Izumi.

Fuuka Izumi's comment on her casting announcement (translated by Google):

"I will play the role of the new character Jewelrun in PuniRunes Puni 3. Jewelrun is very cute and sparkly! I'll do my best to get along well with my Puni friends and have fun!"

Fuuka Izumi previously voiced Meme Bashame in My Deer Friend Nokotan, Utena Hiiragi in Gushing over Magical Girls, and Rin Rindou in Highspeed Etoile. The voice actor is also set to voice Noa Andriette in the Virgin Punk movie set to release in 2025.

Megumi Han and Yuna Taniguchi (Image via TV Tokyo)

The voice actors of Airun (VA: Megumi Han) and Yuka (Yuna Taniguchi) also commented about the upcoming anime. They were excited by the introduction of the new character Jewelrun and the new world view set to be introduced in the anime. They promised to deliver a daily fun life with Airun and Yuka and asked fans to look forward to the anime.

As for staff members, director Haruki Kasugamori is set to helm the series at OLM Digital, while Gigaemon Ichikawa will be in charge of the script. Sayuri Ichiishi is designing the characters, Takahiro Obata is in charge of the music, and Noriyoshi Onuma will be the Sound Director.

