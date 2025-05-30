April Showers Bring May Flowers announces July 2025 release date, additional cast, and more with new PV

On Friday, May 30, 2025, the official website of the April Showers Bring May Flowers anime released its new promotional video announcing its July 4 premiere. With that, the anime previewed its opening theme song, announced its ending theme song artist, and additional cast members.

April Showers Bring May Flowers, written and illustrated by Roku Sakara, is a Japanese manga serialized in Kadokawa Shoten's Young Ace magazine from April 2016 to September 2022. The manga was collected into 12 compiled volumes and was later picked up by SILVER LINK for an anime adaptation.

April Showers Bring May Flowers' new promotional video previews its opening theme song

On Friday, May 30, 2025, April Showers Bring May Flowers unveiled its new promotional video. According to the promotional video, the April Showers Bring May Flowers anime will premiere on Friday, July 4, 2025, on Tokyo MX and MBS, and Saturday, July 5, 2025, on BS NTV.

The promotional video opened with Hana Tabata going to school early to daydream and tend to the school's beautiful flower beds. One such morning, Yousuke Ueno witnessed Tabata floating in the classroom while pretending to be a heroine. While the incident mortified Hana, there was a silver lining. She started interacting with Yousuke, shortening the distance.

Yousuke Ueno as seen in the April Showers Bring May Flowers anime (Image via SILVER LINK)

The promotional video also previewed the anime's opening theme song, BLOOM, performed by TWS (featuring Ayumu Imazu).

The anime also revealed its additional cast members. Makoto Koichi will play Keisuke Ueno. Keisuke is Yousuke's younger brother and an elementary school student who has the judgment of an adult. While he is on good terms with his older brother, he treats him with a casual attitude. Like his brother, Keisuke is also popular with girls, but doesn't deal with them.

Makoto Koichi has previously voiced Lloyd de Saloum in I Was Reincarnated as the 7th Prince so I Can Take My Time Perfecting My Magical Ability, Nurugai in Hell's Paradise, and Teruko Okura in Bungo Stray Dogs.

Makoto Koichi will play Keisuke Ueno (Image via SILVER LINK)

Joining her will be Tasuku Hatanaka, who will play Tsutomu Shinbashi. Tsutomu is a classmate of Hana and Yousuke. He has a cheerful personality and is at the center of the class. He has a crush on Sumire Ugisudani.

Tasuku Hatanaka has previously voiced Reki Kya in SK8 the Infinity, Denki Kaminari in My Hero Academia, and Hakkai Shiba in Tokyo Revengers.

The anime's ending theme song "Souvenir" will be performed by GLASGOW.

Tasuku Hatanaka will play Tsutomu Shinbashi (Image via SILVER LINK)

As for the staff members, Director Mirai Minato is set to helm the series and oversee its scripts at SILVER LINK. Miwa Oushima and Beat are designing the characters as Character Designer and Sub-Character Designer. Yuki Hayashi and Shougo Yamashiro will be in charge of the music.

Other staff members include Moe Tanaka as Prop Designer, Hideto Nakahara as Art Director, Yoshiki Enomoto as Art 3D Object Designer, and Akira Igarashi as Color Designer. They will be joined by Yuuko Shintani as Director of Photography, Yuuji Kondou as Editor, and Masanori Tsuchiya as Sound Director.

