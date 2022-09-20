RADWIMPS collaborates with Kazuma Jinnouchi for Suzume no Tojimari’s music score

The moment that everyone has been waiting for is finally here, as RADWIMPS are once again uniting with Makoto Shinkai for his third anime film, Suzume no Tojimari. On Tuesday, September 20, 2022, the official Twitter handle of the anime announcing the news took the internet by storm.

Unlike before, the band is teaming up with Kazuma Jinnouchi, one of the most renowned music composers in the anime industry. The announcement also revealed that Toaka, a popular Tiktok celebrity was the mysterious singer behind the theme song "Suzume," which the teaser and the official trailer of the anime gave a short preview of.

Kazuma Jinnouchi and the band members of RADWIMPS share their excitement for Suzume no Tojimari

RADWIMPS' reunion with Makoto Shinkai for Suzume no Tojimari made fans around the world excited. The band has created such an impact with their music that the songs alone have their own separate fanbase. RADWIMPS has been associated with two of Shinkai’s smash hits,Your Name (2016), and Weathering With You (2019).

As Suzume no Tojimari is anticipated to be another great hit of Shinkai, the creator is trying to band up with the best in town. Kazuma Jinnouchi, the Seattle-based Hollywood film composer, is renowned for his previous notable works in major anime franchises like RWBY: Ice Queendom, Ghost in the Shell: SAC_2045, and Ultraman.

Kazuma has also composed music for a few popular video game franchises like Metal Gear Solid and Halo. Now his collaboration with the band, RADWIMPS, is being regarded as one of the historical moments in the anime industry.

RADWIMPS members are overjoyed with the idea of working with Kazuma, and here’s how the lead vocalist and songwriter of the band, Yojiro Noda, expressed his joy:

"A partnership with someone of Kazuma’s caliber, having worked on both films and video games, has given me an experience I cannot describe in words. It has broadened my horizons.”

Here’s how Kazuma shared his thoughts on working with RADWIMPS on Makoto Shinkai’s Suzume no Tojimari:

“The process of developing a sound that can coexist with RADWIMPS’ amazing mood and energy was simultaneously exciting and nerve-wracking for me, but ultimately I believe we’ve stuck the landing on one of the answers of how that might sound.”

Yojiro Noda praised Toaka for her beautiful voice:

“I felt a connection between Toaka’s voice and this music that no one could sever.”

Toaka also added,

“I’m ecstatic to be part of RADWIMPS’ intricate melody and Director Shinkai’s beautiful world that will touch audiences' hearts.”

Makoto Shinkai expressed his gratitude for the RADWIMPS, stating:

“Almost as soon as I finished the first draft of ‘Suzume’s’ screenplay, I shared it with Yojiro without a second thought. I knew the musical demands of ‘Suzume’ would be quite different from the previous two films, giving the audience a striking musical experience. RADWIMPS was one of the few musical talents that I could count on to help me make that discovery.

He further added:

“Throughout the two-year production process of the film, I was fortunate to meet Toaka’s unparalleled voice and Kazuma’s movie scoring experience, which greatly affected the film’s sounds elevating it to another level. I am confident we have achieved something worthy of calling a ‘theatrical music experience’ and hope that everyone gets the chance to experience the film in theaters.”

Suzume no Tojimari will be released on November 11, 2022, in Japan. Crunchyroll has partnered up with Sony Pictures Entertainment for the film’s worldwide release in 2023.

This is how the official website of the movie, Suzume no Tojimari, describes the story:

"Suzume, a 17-year-old girl who lives in a quiet town in Kyushu, encounters a traveling young man who tells her 'I'm looking for a door.' She follows after him and discovers a weathered door in the ruins in the mountains as if it were the only thing left standing from a collapse. As if drawn by something, Suzume reaches for the door

The synopsis continues:

... Before long, doors begin to open one after another in various parts of Japan. As disasters come from the far side of the doors, the open doors must be closed. The stars, the setting sun, and the morning sky—in that place she wandered into, there was a sky that seemingly blended all of the time together. Guided by the mysterious doors, Suzume's 'door-locking journey' begins."

Suzume no Tojimari is the most awaited film of 2022. Though the anime was announced to receive a theatrical release all around the world in 2023, fans are growing impatient to know the exact dates, which will be revealed soon by the licensed distributors.

