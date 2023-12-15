Ragna Crimson anime announces English dub date

On Friday, December 15, 2023, HIDIVE revealed that it will produce and stream an English-dubbed version of the smash-hit Ragna Crimson anime series starting later in December. A full starring cast list for the English dub has been announced, as has the dub’s director and full release date and time on the platform.

The Ragna Crimson anime’s first cour premiered on September 30, 2023, on Japanese broadcast television with a one-hour special-length episode. HIDIVE has been streaming the anime internationally with English subtitles as the series has aired weekly on Japanese broadcast television.

The Ragna Crimson anime series serves as the television anime adaptation of author and illustrator Daiki Kobayashi’s original manga series of the same name. Kobayashi’s manga first premiered in Square Enix’s Gangan Joker manga publication magazine in March 2017, where it is still serialized regularly today.

Ragna Crimson anime’s English dub premieres exclusively on HIDIVE on December 23

As mentioned above, HIDIVE confirmed the premiere date of the English dub for the Ragna Crimson anime series, which will release on the platform on Saturday, December 23, 2023. HIDIVE has also confirmed that Shannon D. Reed will be directing the English dub, as well as confirming the dub’s starring cast.

The dub will star Jack Stansbury as Ragna, Jade Kelly as Crimson, Cat Thomas as Leonica, Juliet Simmons as Ultimatia, and Alan Brincks as Disas Trois. It’s presumed, but not confirmed at the time of this article’s writing, that additional English-dubbed cast members for the series will be announced as the dub progresses.

Ken Takahashi is directing the anime series in general at SILVER LINK studios, with Deco Akao writing and overseeing the series scripts. Shinpei Aoki is designing the characters, while Koji Fujimoto and Osamu Sasaki are composing the music for the series. The band ulma sound junction performs the first cour’s opening theme song, titled “ROAR.”

The first cour for the Ragna Crimson anime series premiered on September 30 on the Tokyo MX, MBS, and BS11 broadcast channels. The second cour is set to premiere in Japan on Sunday, January 14, 2024, on the Tokyo MX and BS11 channels at 1 a.m. Japanese Standard Time. The series will then air on MBS and stream early in Japan at midnight on the same day via the d Anime Store, U-NEXT, and Anime Hodai streaming services.

Square Enix Manga & Books is publishing the manga series in English and describes its story as follows:

“Dragon hunters: warriors armed with special silver weapons who kill their prey for bounty. Lowest among their ranks is Ragna, who forms an improbable partnership with the young genius Leonica, a master dragon slayer with more kills to her name than almost any other. All Ragna wants is to stay by Leonica's side, but his dream is shattered by an attack from the deadliest dragon imaginable…”

