Record of Ragnarok season 2 confirmed to reveal new information at Anime Expo

One of the most highly anticipated anime of the 2023 year thus far has been Record of Ragnarok season 2, one of the greatest turnaround tales from Netflix’s original anime offerings. While the first season was nearly universally panned due to questionable animation choices, the adaptation team has raised the series’ quality immensely for the sequel.

The heightened difference in quality was apparent throughout the first 10 episodes of Record of Ragnarok season 2, which premiered on Netflix in January 2023. With the release date for the second half of the second season approaching as weeks go by, fans can’t wait to see how the series will end its sequel season.

However, it seems that Anime Expo 2023 attendees will be getting a sneak peek at Record of Ragnarok season 2 part 2’s events before the general public does. Per a tweet from the convention's official Twitter account, what to expect from the upcoming series and others will be a significant point of discussion at this year’s event.

Record of Ragnarok season 2 part 2’s events set to be discussed at upcoming Anime Expo 2023 convention

Anime Expo @AnimeExpo Warner Bros. Japan is back again! We will be discussing what to expect from Record of RagnarokⅡPART2 with English voice casts and also showing Anime Expo only contents for BASTARD!! S2 and Reign of the Seven Spellblades! Free giveaway is also guaranteed too! Warner Bros. Japan is back again! We will be discussing what to expect from Record of RagnarokⅡPART2 with English voice casts and also showing Anime Expo only contents for BASTARD!! S2 and Reign of the Seven Spellblades! Free giveaway is also guaranteed too! https://t.co/RezhBKvcrt

Per Anime Expo’s tweet, Record of Ragnarok season 2 part 2 will be one of the many focuses of Warner Bros. Japan at the upcoming convention. The series’ English voice cast will also be present. While nothing is given in extreme detail, the tweet mentions that there will be anime-exclusive content for select series at the event.

With the second part of the series’ second season being one of the most anticipated releases of Summer 2023, fans can’t wait to see exactly what’s in store. While the exclusive look at the upcoming series seems to be exclusive for attendees of the convention, those unable to go can expect details to leak online shortly thereafter.

Record of Ragnarok season 2 part 2 is set to debut worldwide on Netflix on Wednesday, July 12, 2023, at 12:00 AM Pacific Daylight Time. All five remaining episodes for the second season will be released at once.

At the time of this article’s writing, there is no announced or rumored information about a potential third season. That being said, many fans expect a third season to eventually come. With the manga series still ongoing, it makes sense both from a marketing and adaptational perspective.

The only potential downside to a third season is that it may take quite some time to release. The first season came in June 2021, and fans only received the second season in January 2023, over a year and a half later.

Be sure to keep up with all anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2023 progresses.

