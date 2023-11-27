Reign of the Seven Spellblades Manga comes to an end in November 2023

With the release of Kadokawa's Monthly Shounen Ace magazine January issue on Saturday, November 25, the Reign of the Seven Spellblades manga published its final chapter. Therefore, the series has finally been completed both as a light novel and manga series.

Reign of the Seven Spellblades was originally a light novel series written by Bokuto Uno and illustrated by Ruria Miyuki. However, following its inception in September 2018, the series was also given a manga adaptation by Sakae Esuno starting in May 2019. Following that, the manga series received an anime adaptation by J.C.Staff, which showed from July to October 2023.

Following its four-year run, Reign of the Seven Spellblades manga, illustrated by Sakae Esuno, has finally ended. The manga series was serialized in Kadokawa's Monthly Shounen Ace magazine and published its final chapter on Saturday, November 25, 2023.

Kadokawa compiled and shipped the series' seventh manga volume on June 26. Meanwhile, Yen Press, which publishes the manga in English, only published and shipped its sixth volume on August 22. Hence, fans can expect a few more manga volumes to be compiled by Kadokawa and later be shipped both by them and Yen Press.

As for the light novel series, it has already been compiled into 13 volumes. The 13th volume is set to be shipped on December 8, 2023, by Kadokawa. As for Yen Press, the publisher will be shipping the tenth volume of the English version later on January 23, 2024. Therefore, fans can expect the publishers to take some time before they publish the manga volumes for the manga series.

What is Reign of the Seven Spellblades about?

The story follows its protagonist Oliver Horn, a quiet and studious boy who arrives at Kimberly Magic Academy to take revenge upon the mages who betrayed and killed his mother. Since the mages were teachers at the academy, Oliver teamed up with his cousins, the Sherwoods, to track down and kill all his target teachers. As part of his mission, he also inherits his mother's spellblade. However, he can only use it thrice in a row before he faces severe repercussions.

During his time at Kimberly Magic Academy, he became close to Nanao, Chela, Katie, Guy, and Pete, all of whom together were called the Sword Roses. While a number of his friends were unique, the one who stood out the most to Oliver was Nanao Hibiya. She was a samurai girl from a distant land, who seemingly possessed a seventh spellblade, the existence of which was unheard of.

