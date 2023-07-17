SABIKUI BISCO Season 2 confirmed to be under production

The SABIKUI BISCO light novel series has its second season in production as an anime adaptation. The news was officially announced on July 16, 2023, through the anime's official Twitter account. The light novel has also been adapted into a manga with illustrations by Yūsuke Takahashi.
It was serialized online from April 2019 to March 2021 through Square Enix's renowned manga magazine Manga UP! Since then, it has garnered significant attention during its run and was later collected into four tankōbon volumes.
SABIKUI BISCO is a Japanese science fiction light novel series written by Shinji Cobkubo and illustrated by K Akagishi. It features captivating world-building art by mocha. The series has received acclaim since its debut in March 2018, with eight volumes released under the esteemed Dengeki Bunko label by ASCII Media Works. Notably, Yen Press holds the license for the North American edition of this exciting light novel.
SABIKUI BISCO: All you need to know about the upcoming season two
The second season of this anime series is set to continue where the first season left off. Bisco and Milo will embark on their ongoing quest to locate the legendary mushroom, Sabikui, while also encountering new obstacles from opposing forces. It is worth noting that the Sabikui is said to devour all rust and restore the land.
It is highly probable that the main cast for the second season will remain unchanged from the first season. This includes Ryōta Suzuki portraying Bisco Akaboshi, Natsuki Hanae as Milo Nekoyanagi and Reina Kondō as Pawoo Nekoyanagi.
OZ Animation, the production studio which produced the first season will be returning to produce the second season as well. The exact release date has not yet been announced. However, it is expected to be released in 2024.
Recap of SABIKUI BISCO season 1
The anime series SABIKUI BISCO's first season aired from January to March 2022. Directed by Atsushi Itagaki and written by Sadayuki Murai, it was produced by OZ Animation and licensed by Crunchyroll for streaming in North America.
In a post-apocalyptic world devastated by rust, the series unfolds. The protagonist, Bisco Akaboshi, assumes the role of a Mushroom Hunter in search of a unique fungi Sabikui. The fungi is capable of consuming rust and restoring the desolate land to its former glory. Alongside him is Milo Nekoyanagi, a young doctor, forming an alliance dedicated to locating this extraordinary mushroom and ultimately saving the world.
Final thoughts
This anime series that combines action, adventure, and post-apocalyptic elements, stands out as a unique and thrilling experience for fans. With its compelling characters, fast-paced storyline, and visually stunning style, it has garnered high praise. For those seeking a fresh anime to indulge in, Sabikui Bisco is highly recommended.
