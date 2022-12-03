Sasuke Retsuden chapter 4 spoilers show Sasuke gifting Sakura a ring

With Sasuke Retsuden chapter 4 spoilers out, it seems like Sasuke and Sakura are set to receive some limelight as their relationship will be the focus in the upcoming chapter. While the couple have been married for quite some time, Sasuke Retsuden chapter 4 will see Sasuke gift Sakura a ring made out of his chakra.

The previous chapter saw the latter show herself to Sasuke within the Tatar Observatory as she had infiltrated the facility by being hired as a doctor. While the two wanted to keep their relationship a secret, they had to reveal it to Sasuke's cellmate Jiji as he caught them together in the infirmary.

Sasusaku will be the highlight of Sasuke Retsuden chapter 4

Sasuke Daily @sasukedailydose Sasuke definitely doesn't want his wife to be thought to be single anymore.



Sasuke Retsuden chapter 4 spoilers revealed Sasuke to have finally taken Jiji's warnings seriously as he seemingly no longer wants his wife to be seen as single.

As the Land of Fire had no customary wedding rings, Sasuke made a ruby ring for Sakura out of his Earth-style ninjutsu. The gesture left his wife blushing as her reaction was simply adorable.

The chapter is also set to have several moments focusing on Sakura as she is set to face Penzila for a game of poker. While Sasuke does want to help Sakura cheat using his genjutsu, she cuts him off wanting to win the match by herself.

If that wasn't enough, the duo are also set to have several comedic moments in the chapter. As Sakura sits down to gamble with Penzila, she claims that she could win, given her expertise in it after being taught by Tsunade. However, as Sasuke and all fans know, Tsunade was terrible at gambling.

Lastly, after she inevitably wins her gambling match, Sakura will instantly use the information she won from Penzila to detect the secret about the Map of Heavens, thus proving how overpowered she is.

Fans delighted after witnessing SasuSaku moments in Sasuke Retsuden

Fans were left absolutely delighted with the spoilers as they finally got to see Sasuke show some vulnerability towards his wife being perceived as single, thus, giving her a ring as a symbol of their marriage.

Even Sakura's reaction in the spoilers was well received by the audience as she could be seen totally blushing as Sasuke started walking away. While several are experiencing these moments for the first time, many fans have already read the light novels and were simply delighted to see their favorite scenes get a manga adaptation.

𝓐𝓶𝓪♡.✧sᴀsᴜᴋᴇʀᴇᴛsᴜ/sᴀsᴜsᴀᴋᴜ ᴇʀᴀ🌸🍅💜 @AmethystMoon096 .. showing off that ring at all times 🏼 🥰 #SasukeRetsuden #SasuSaku I mean if my husband was the most handsome man in all 5 nations and he made me a ring of out Earth style.. shit I would be blushing mad hard too and probably squeal.. showing off that ring at all times I mean if my husband was the most handsome man in all 5 nations and he made me a ring of out Earth style.. shit I would be blushing mad hard too and probably squeal 😂.. showing off that ring at all times💅🏼💍😏🥰 #SasukeRetsuden #SasuSaku https://t.co/du5Tc6G4mM

She really took over chapter 4 I really cant with this Uchiha SakuraShe really took over chapter 4 #SasukeRetsuden I really cant with this Uchiha Sakura 😫She really took over chapter 4 #SasukeRetsuden 🔥🔥 https://t.co/56BRE7G5CZ

There was a lot of praise for Sakura for the way she initially sat down for her gambling round was simply audacious, as only moments later she rejected Sasuke's proposal to cheat while gambling.

With so much going on around her in Sasuke Retsuden chapter 4, it seems like it is finally time for Sakura to regain the love she had lost during Naruto and Naruto: Shippuden.

