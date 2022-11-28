Sasuke Retsuden chapter 4: What to expect

Sasuke Retsuden chapter 4 will be released on Sunday, December 4, 2022, at 12 am JST. The manga will be available to read on Viz Media and MANGAPlus's official websites. The same will also be available to read on the Shonen Jump app and MANGAPlus app.

Masashi Kishimoto and Jun Esaka's Sasuke Retsuden, illustrated by Shingo Kimura, follows Sasuke on his mission in Redaku as he tries to find a cure for Naruto. Apparently, the Sage of Six Paths had also suffered from the same illness and found the cure in the Tatar Observatory.

Sasuke Retsuden chapter 4 may see Sasuke gamble with Penzila

Sasuke may gamble with Penzila in Sasuke Retsuden chapter 4 (Image via Shueisha)

Sasuke Retsuden chapter 4 may see Sasuke try and gamble with Penzila in an attempt to learn about the Map of the Heavens. In chapter 3, Sasuke is seen enquiring about the same with Jiji, when he recommended Sasuke ask Penzila, their roommate, about it.

Apparently, Penzila was the Library Attendant at Tatar Observatory and could have some idea about the location of Map of the Heavens. However, in order to hide the fact that he specifically wanted to learn about it, Sasuke may try to gamble with Penzila, where he might acquire the required information without letting out his secrets.

Sakura may help Sasuke in Sasuke Retsuden chapter 4 (Image via Shueisha)

After Sakura joined Sasuke in his mission, it is quite clear that she would be assisting the latter to make his mission much easier. Given how Sakura has infiltrated the Observatory as a doctor, she has more access to several parts of the prison and thus could be a valuable asset in the ongoing mission.

Now that even Jiji knows about Sasuke and Sakura's relationship, he too could help out the couple in their mission. While it hardly seems possible that Sasuke and Sakura may reveal their true intentions, they might end up lying to get some help from their new ally.

Jiji may help in Sasuke Retsuden chapter 4 (Image via Shueisha)

Also, something that Jiji said might have struck a chord in Sasuke as he may try to strengthen his bond with his wife with a present, most likely a ring.

What happened last time?

Sasuke Retsuden chapter 3 saw Sasuke trying to investigate the Tatar Observatory when, in an attempt to save a fellow prisoner, he was attacked by a Meno.

Fortunately, after Sasuke was poisoned by the creature, Sakura rescued him. Sakura had infiltrated the Observatory as a doctor as she had some new information to pass on to her husband.

Later, when Jiji comes into the infirmary in the hope of getting close to Sakura, he learns that she was actually married to Sasuke. While this comes as a shock to him, he quickly accepts it given how Sakura had come all the way to prison just to be close to her husband.

Jiji left confused in the manga (Image via Shueisha)

Later, Jiji and Sasuke have a conversation about marriages and relationships as Jiji's remarks leave Sasuke with doubts about his relationship with Sakura. Given how he is almost always away from the village, it may be best for him to try and strengthen his bond.

Lastly, Jiji suggested that Sasuke enquire about Penzila about the Map of the Heavens given how he was the Library Attendant.

