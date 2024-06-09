Senpai Is an Otokonoko anime reveals theme songs and more in new PV

On June 9, 2024, the official website and X handle for the Senpai Is an Otokonoko anime released a new promotional video, which revealed some additional cast members and the opening and ending theme songs for the series.

The anime adaptation of Pom's Senpai Is an Otokonoko web manga series is highly anticipated by anime fans, who are excited to witness yet another fantastic addition to the romance genre. It is currently scheduled to start airing in Japan at 12:55 a.m. JST on July 5, 2024. It is being animated by Studio Project No.9 and will be streamed on several popular streaming platforms, including Crunchyroll.

Senpai Is an Otokonoko anime reveals two new cast members and theme songs in its latest PV

Senpai Is an Otokonoko anime (aka This Is Him or Senpai Is an Otokonoko: My Crossdressing Classmate) released a new promotional video on June 9, 2024, which announced the addition of two new cast members, along with the opening and ending theme songs.

The opening theme song of the anime is titled "Wagamama," while the ending theme song is titled "Are ga Koi Datta no ka na." Both of these songs are produced by the talented musical artist, Kujira.

The two newly announced cast members are Mai Nakahara as Makoto Hanaoka's mother, Mika Hanaoka, and Kaori Maeda as Ryuuji Taiga's younger sister, Konatsu Taiga.

Apart from them, Shuuichirou Umeda, Akira Sekine, and Yuuma Uchida were previously announced to be voicing the main characters of the anime: Makoto Hanaoka, Saki Aoi, and Ryuuji Taiga, respectively. At the time of this article's writing, only these 5 voice actors have been confirmed to be a part of the Senpai Is an Otokonoko anime.

Senpai Is an Otokonoko anime is being directed by Shinsuke Yanagi at the Project No.9 animation studio, who is best known for his work on Bottom-tier Character Tomozaki. Shouto Shinkai, who was responsible for designing a key visual for the anime, will also be in charge of designing the characters. Meanwhile, Yoriko Tomita is responsible for the series composition, whereas Yukari Hashimoto will be composing the music.

Crunchyroll describes the plot of the anime as follows:

"Can true love really overcome any obstacles? Saki, a high school student, confesses her feelings to Makoto. Taken aback, Makoto reveals his secret, but the sudden discovery doesn’t seem to bother Saki who is already head over heels for him."

It further continues:

"After being rejected, Saki asks Ryuji, Makoto’s childhood friend, for some advice on how to win his heart. A love triangle unfolds when Ryuji realizes that he might also have some feelings for his old friend."

Senpai Is an Otokonoko anime is undoubtedly one of the most anticipated releases of the Summer 2024 season. It will begin airing in Japan at 12:55 a.m. JST on July 5, 2024. It will be streamed on various streaming platforms, including Crunchyroll.

