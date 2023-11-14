Shaman King Flowers anime announces January 2024 release date and more

On Tuesday, November 14, 2023, the official website for the Shaman King Flowers anime series announced its January 2024 release date, opening theme song, and more. The news came in the form of a new commercial for the series, which is streaming online via YouTube and the series’ aforementioned official website.

The Shaman King Flowers anime series serves as the sequel to the original Shaman King anime, both of which are adaptations of author and illustrator Hiroyuki Takei’s original manga series. More specifically, Flowers serves as the continuation of the 2021 readaptation of Takei’s manga rather than the original 2001 television anime adaptation.

With this latest batch of news, essentially all significant release information for the Shaman King Flowers anime has been revealed, save for the anime’s ending theme. With the series set to premiere in a matter of weeks, fans can expect this information to be revealed sooner rather than later.

Shaman King Flowers anime premieres on Japanese broadcast television on Tuesday, January 9, 2024

As mentioned above, the Shaman King Flowers anime officially announced its Tuesday, January 9, 2024, release date via a new commercial released on Tuesday, November 14, 2023. The trailer also confirmed and previewed the anime’s opening theme song, which is entitled “Turn the World” and will be performed by Nana Mizuki. Mizuki is also a cast member in the series, voicing the returning Tamao Tamamura. Additional returning cast members include:

Nana Mizuki as Tamao Tamamura

Takumu Miyazono as Ponchi

Noriaki Kanze as Konchi

Masahiko Tanaka as Ryūnosuke Umemiya

Wataru Takagi as Tokagerō

Yōko Hikasa (who is also voicing the main lead Hana Asakura) as Yoh Asakura

Megumi Hayashibara as Anna Asakura

Minami Takayama as Hao

Starring cast members include Yoko Hikasa as Hana Asakura, Katsuyuki Konishi as Amidamaru, Sumire Uesaka as Alumi Niumbirch, Shun Horie as Yohane Asakura, Michiko Kaiden as Gakko Ibuki, and Romi Park as Tao Men. Thenew cast members include Ami Koshimizu as Luca Asakura, Kentaro Ito as Daikyo Oboro, Kenta Miyake as Ryuji Ichihara, and Chihiro Ueda as Namaha.

Taekshi Furuta is returning from the 2021 Shaman King anime series to direct the upcoming series at Bridge studios. Shoji Yonemura is also returning to take charge of the series scripts, while Mayuko Yamamoto replacing Satohiko Sano in the character design department. Additional staff members include:

Over Soul Design: Toshiumi Iizumi, Satoshi Mutsuda

Prop Design: Yuji Shibata

Art Director/Art Design: Jin'ya Kimura

Color Key Artist: Natsuko Otsuka

Compositing Director of Photography: Teruyuki Kawase

Editing: Kumiko Sakamoto

Music: Yuki Hayashi (2021's Shaman King, My Hero Academia, Haikyu!!, Gundam Build Fighters)

Sound Director: Masafumi Mima

Music Production: King Records

Takei launched the original manga, which the Shaman King Flowers anime is based on, in Shueisha’s Jump X magazine in 2012, ending it with the magazine’s final issue in 2014.

