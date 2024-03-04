Solo Leveling recap episode sets an unwanted record on Crunchyroll

Solo Leveling’s recap episode on Crunchyroll has not been well-received by fans. The platform’s like-to-dislike ratio has fallen quite low, indicating just how many fans didn’t appreciate a recap episode this early in the season. Presently, the recap episode has less than 31,000 likes and over 65,000 dislikes.

This ratio has been the lowest for Solo Leveling at the time of writing, creating a record that the production company and creators hoped not to achieve. The fanbase has voiced their concerns regarding the lack of a new episode, which fans have been waiting for with great anticipation.

Reasons for Solo Leveling’s recap episode roll out and poor response it generated

A screengrab from the Crunchyroll streaming website showcasing the like-to-dislike ratio of the recap episode (Screengrab via Crunchyroll)

As stated earlier, the recap episode was rolled out instead of a new episode. This led to fans expressing their discontent via the dislike option on Crunchyroll, thereby massively reducing the like-to-dislike ratio.

Fans were not happy with the delay in episode 8, as the latest episode, numbered “7.5”, essentially provided a recap of all the episodes that had come out before. Aniplex is a company infamous for having rolled out recap episodes in the past for several animes. One anime in the present that also featured a recap episode was Mashle: Magic and Muscles.

Sung Jin-Woo's voice actor provided an update reagrding his health on X (Screengrab via X/@TaitoB_1218)

However, the reason for the recap episode was most likely due to the health of the main voice actor. Taito Ban, who is Sung Jin-Woo’s voice actor in the Solo Leveling series, has tested positive for Coronavirus. The actor took to X to update the fanbase about his health and apologized to the audience for any inconvenience caused. He also thanked his fans for their continued support.

It appears that the Western audience was not informed about this, which was why viewers disliked the recap episode on Crunchyroll. That being said, episode 8 has now been released, and fans were quite pleased with A-1 Pictures’ animation quality in the latest episode.

Solo Leveling streaming details

The anime will be available on Crunchyroll, one of the biggest streaming platforms in the world. However, fans must pay for a subscription in order to view the latest episodes. Aside from the aforementioned platforms, the series will also be available on Amazon Prime Video and Netflix.

All the platforms listed here are available in select regions. The episodes are released every Sunday. This means, episode 10 of the Solo Leveling series will be available on March 10, 2024.

Stay tuned for more anime and manga news as 2024 progresses.

