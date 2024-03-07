Sorairo Utility anime reveals new PV and more

Thursday, March 7, 2024 saw Yostar Pictures and Pony Canyon reveal a new teaser promotional video with English subtitles for their upcoming television Sorairo Utility anime series. The roughly 45-second long teaser video primarily focuses on introducing fans to central character Minami Aoba, as well as the origins of her love for the sport of golf.

The teaser promotional video for the coming Sorairo Utility anime series also revealed more staff for the production, but did not reveal any additional cast for the upcoming series. While some returning cast members from the original anime special in December 2021 have been confirmed, it’s unclear if this is a full cast list or not as of this article’s writing.

As mentioned above, the upcoming television Sorairo Utility anime series appears to be a continuation of the original television short film from December 2021. The original film was produced by Yostar Pictures, premiering on December 31, 2021 on the Tokyo MX channel and running for 14 minutes total. Crunchyroll is streaming the film outside of Asia.

Sorairo Utility anime confirms returning scriptwriter, director, and more

As mentioned above, the latest teaser trailer for the television Sorairo Utility anime series primarily focused on introducing viewers to central protagonist Minami Aoba. Aoba will be played by Miyu Takagi, who is reprising her role from the original television short film. Also reprising their roles are Yurina Amami as Haruka Akane, and Ayasa Goto as Ayaka Hoshimi.

The latest teaser trailer also confirmed returning staff for the series, including Kengo Saito returning to direct the anime at Yostar Pictures studios and designing the characters. The short film’s script writer Kota Nozomi is also returning in a role dubbed “original concept cooperation.” Additional staff includes Yu Sato in charge of series composition, and also in charge of script writing alongside Aya Satsuki and Aki Mizuki.

The series currently has no release window or release date as of this article’s writing, but is expected to receive one soon. Pony Canyon describes the coming television anime series as follows:

"At this rate, I'll just graduate as a plain background character A!"

Minami Aoba was troubled. She had no particular strengths or things she wanted to do. Is it okay for her high school life to end as such an ordinary supporting character!?

Leaving school behind, Minami searches for her own "special uniqueness." She stumbles upon the nearby golf practice range by chance. Approached by part-time worker Haruka Akane, Minami grasps the golf club—the "utility."

And thus, it was the encounter between Minami and golf.

Winning is not the only thing in golf! Everything related to golf is enjoyable!

Together with the genius golfer Haruka and Ayaka Hoshimi, who aspires to be an influencer, they seek the moment when they can become the "protagonist"! As a super beginner, Minami swings her club once again today.”

