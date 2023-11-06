Spy x Family anime film set to premiere in North America in 2024

Monday, November 6, 2023 saw Crunchyroll and Sony Pictures Entertainment announce that they will be releasing the Spy x Family anime film in North America in 2024. The two companies also shared that they secured select global theatrical rights in addition to the North American rights. However, only a North American release date has been announced at the time of this article’s writing.

With this news, it’s confirmed that the Spy x Family anime film will be streaming in North America with both an English dub and in the original Japanese audio with English subtitles. The companies have also confirmed their intent to screen the film in Latin America, Australia/New Zealand, and select European territories such as Austria, the Benelux, France, Germany, Italy, the Nordics, Portugal, Spain, and Switzerland.

The Spy x Family anime film is first set to open in Japan on Friday, December 22, 2023, and is said to be an all-new work from manga creator Tatsuya Endo with an original story. WIT Studios and CloverWorks, who animate the mainline television anime adaptation, are also going to be animating the coming film.

As mentioned above, the Spy x Family anime film is set to release in Japanese theaters on Friday, December 22, 2023 before releasing internationally in 2024. Tatsuya Endo is credited with the original work and character designs for the film, and is also supervising its production. WIT Studios and CloverWorks will be animating the film with Takashi Katagiri directing.

Ichiro Okouchi is credited as the scriptwriter. Kazuaki Shimada is the character designer, while Kana Ishida is the sub-character designer. Kyoji Asano is the chief animation director, and also drew a key visual for the film. Kazuhiro Furuhashi is the animation supervisor, with [K]NoW_NAME credited as the music producer and Shoji Hata as the sound director.

New cast members for the film were previously announced, and include Tomoya Nakamura as Dmitri, Kento Kaku as Luka, Banjou Ginga as Snijder, and Shunsuke Takeuchi as Type F. Reprising their roles from the mainline television anime series will be Atsumi Tanezaki as Anya Forger, Saori Hayama as Yor Forger, Takuya Eguchi as Loid Forger/Twilight, and Kenichiro Matsuda as Bond Forger. Crunchyroll describes the film as follows:

"He's a spy. She's an assassin. Together, Loid and Yor keep their double lives to themselves while pretending to be the perfect family. However, their adopted daughter Anya, a telepath, knows both of their exciting secrets unbeknownst to them. While under the guise of taking his family on a weekend winter getaway, Loid's attempt to make progress on his current mission Operation Strix proves difficult when Anya mistakenly gets involved and triggers events that threaten world peace!"

