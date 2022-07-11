Spy X Family chapter 65 delayed, special color page published instead

Spy X Family chapter 65 was supposed to be released on July 10, but it was delayed due to unknown reasons. Mangaka Tatsuya Endo is known to take creative breaks from time to time, however, and supplement the lack of chapters with a trivia page or colored artwork.

Due to the Spy X Family anime going off-air for the next three months, readers were eagerly looking forward to chapter 65. The manga is a bi-weekly release in itself; thus, the fans were deprived of any new material for a good while.

Mangaka Tatsuya Endo publishes a color concept art as Spy X Family chapter 65 is shifted to the next issue

Instead of Spy X Family chapter 65, readers were treated to an extra issue, which contained only one color page. In it, Anya is seen going out on a class excursion with her friends. Becky, Damian, Ewan, and Emile are also seen in the background. They are not wearing their regular Eden uniform and are seen carrying equipment fit for a forest outing.

This artwork could be indicative of the upcoming arc featuring an outing with Class 1-3. However, it could just as easily be a placeholder for the next chapter. Spy X Family chapter 65 has been delayed by two weeks and will be published on July 24 instead.

The last chapter took fans to Eden for a heart-to-heart between master Henderson and Anya. After the Tonitrus Bolt debacle with Mistress Donna Schlag, the Housemaster expected Anya to be mournful and contemplative. However, the girl, in true Anya fashion, had forgotten about the incident entirely until her teacher’s thoughts reminded her of it.

After learning about her ambition to earn eight Stella Stars and become an Imperial Scholar, Master Henderson took Anya to the hall of fame, where the pictures of every Imperial Scholar were displayed. He told her about their failures and hardships and encouraged Anya to work hard towards her goal. However, Anya seemed much more interested in the tea cakes she was promised. Although, after returning home, she did resolve to study harder in the future.

Edo @edomonogatari Spy x Family Ch. 64



It's come to my attention that Tatsuya Endo drew [from right to left] Atsumi Tanezaki (Anya's VA), Takuya Eguchi (Loid's VA), Saori Hayami (Yor's VA), and Shihei Lin (Jump+ editor) as former Imperial Scholars. Nice cameos! Spy x Family Ch. 64It's come to my attention that Tatsuya Endo drew [from right to left] Atsumi Tanezaki (Anya's VA), Takuya Eguchi (Loid's VA), Saori Hayami (Yor's VA), and Shihei Lin (Jump+ editor) as former Imperial Scholars. Nice cameos! https://t.co/EqXFBt1sCU

Unlike other mangaka, Tatsuya Endo does not take a break without leaving something for the readers. However, it also means that Spy X Family does not announce its breaks. Being a bi-weekly release, new chapters are already few and far between. With the anime’s second cour not returning until October, fans are going through a veritable Spy X Family withdrawal.

The next chapter, if it does come out in two weeks, is likely to return to the regular pattern of storytelling. The Twilight’s Past arc was an anomaly, but it did give readers hope for a similar insight into Yor's and Anya’s past.

