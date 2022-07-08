Spy X Family chapter 65: Release date and time, where to read, what to expect, and more

With Twilight’s flashback and a glimpse of Sylvia’s life at the agency all wrapped up, Spy X Family chapter 65 is all slated to return to its focus on Anya, Yor, and Loid. The last chapter dealt with the aftermath of Anya receiving a Tonitrus Bolt from Mistress Schlag. This chapter may expand upon that and show Damian’s treatment of Anya following the sacrifice she made for him, even if she didn’t know it at the time.

With the anime having finished its first cour, readers are eagerly waiting for the upcoming Spy X Family chapter 65, with the manga itself being a bi-weekly release. As is the trend with this particular series, a light-hearted chapter is likely to be followed by something a bit darker.

Spy X Family chapter 65 may return to Eden Academy and Anya’s confrontation with Mistress Schlag

Shonen Jump @shonenjump Spy x Family, Ch. 64: A bus delay sticks Anya with the Housemaster for an uncomfortable afternoon! Read it FREE from the official source! bit.ly/3NgrXzh Spy x Family, Ch. 64: A bus delay sticks Anya with the Housemaster for an uncomfortable afternoon! Read it FREE from the official source! bit.ly/3NgrXzh https://t.co/nHtnwAw9Si

Official sources state that the English translation of Spy X Family chapter 65 will be released on Sunday, July 10, at the following international times:

Pacific Daylight Time: 08.00 am

Central Daylight Time: 10.00 am

Eastern Daylight Time: 11.00 am

British Summer Time: 04.00 pm

Central European Summer Time: 05.00 pm

Indian Standard Time: 08.30 pm

Philippine Time: 11.00 pm

Australian Central Daylight Time: 12.30 am (July 11)

After its publication, Spy X Family chapter 65 will be available for free reading on Manga Plus, Viz, and the official Shonen Jump App.

Recap of chapter 64

Shonen Jump @shonenjump Spy x Family, Ch. 61: Anya faces a terrifying new foe—an overly strict disciplinarian! Read it FREE from the official source! bit.ly/3IFEPgY Spy x Family, Ch. 61: Anya faces a terrifying new foe—an overly strict disciplinarian! Read it FREE from the official source! bit.ly/3IFEPgY https://t.co/3dJEomq3Le

Spy X Family chapter 64 returned to the main storyline, where Anya received a Tonitrus Bolt from Donna Schlag for not carrying her handkerchief. Ironically, she did carry one, but gave it to Damian as an act of goodwill without realizing that she was not carrying a spare. Needless to say, her father had an extreme reaction to this development and fainted.

Chapter 64 saw Anya being delayed from returning home at the end of school due to the bus driver falling sick. As she sat alone at the bus stop, Master Henderson came across her. Worried about her mental state after the Tonitrus incident, the Housemaster asked her to help him carry some supplies. Anya, reluctant at first, easily agreed when her teacher promised to reward her with tea cakes.

ackernad ✨ @captnheweade SPY X FAMILY CH 64 SPOILER



Anya please

Tho I get that tea cakes is the priority 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 SPY X FAMILY CH 64 SPOILER Anya pleaseTho I get that tea cakes is the priority 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 https://t.co/fhGlDHZUuE

On the way, Master Henderson asked about Anya’s wellbeing. He was pleasantly surprised to see that she had no hang-ups after receiving a Tonitrus, something he found to be elegant. However, Anya had just forgotten about the whole incident. Afraid that she wouldn’t get any tea cakes if she did not seem affected by the incident, Anya proceeded to say that she was indeed disheartened. She went on to tell the Housemaster about her ambition to get Stella Stars.

Edo @edomonogatari Spy x Family Ch. 64



It's come to my attention that Tatsuya Endo drew [from right to left] Atsumi Tanezaki (Anya's VA), Takuya Eguchi (Loid's VA), Saori Hayami (Yor's VA), and Shihei Lin (Jump+ editor) as former Imperial Scholars. Nice cameos! Spy x Family Ch. 64It's come to my attention that Tatsuya Endo drew [from right to left] Atsumi Tanezaki (Anya's VA), Takuya Eguchi (Loid's VA), Saori Hayami (Yor's VA), and Shihei Lin (Jump+ editor) as former Imperial Scholars. Nice cameos! https://t.co/EqXFBt1sCU

However, her reasons for this goal did not please the Housemaster, and he took her to visit the Hall of Fame where pictures of every Imperial Scholar were mounted on the wall. He regaled her with tales of their hardships and determination, which somewhat managed to inspire Anya. After they reached Master Henderson’s office, Anya and the Housemaster enjoyed some tea cakes together.

iro 🃏 @iirohiro spy x family 64



I LOVE THEM KSKSKS spy x family 64I LOVE THEM KSKSKS https://t.co/Rcsv0YyFff

Upon returning home, Anya learned by reading her parents’ thoughts that both Yor and Loid were being overworked in their respective secret lives. Inspired, Anya resolved to work harder and asked Loid for help with her studies. Loid, however, took that to mean that she must have received another Tonitrus Bolt and fainted once again.

What to expect in Spy X Family chapter 65

Josh Dela Cruz @JoshDCcomics Spy x Family ch.64 - it’s been a few weeks since we had an Anya focused comedy chapter Spy x Family ch.64 - it’s been a few weeks since we had an Anya focused comedy chapter https://t.co/pCJSVOxVNG

Considering the last few chapters, it can be expected that Spy X Family chapter 65 will feature Yor more prominently. We have not seen her as extensively as Loid or Anya since the Cruise Arc, and she has had a very minor role in recent chapters as well. Contrarily, the focus on Loid’s past gives readers some hope regarding Anya’s past in the laboratory, and an explanation of how Yor came to be in the Shopkeeper’s employment.

On the other hand, Spy X Family chapter 65 has just as much chance of focusing on Twilight’s exploits. The manga has not featured Fiona and Yuri for some time now, so they may return to the fray in this chapter. However, most readers wish to see Damian’s behavior after Anya helped him, and how that changes the antagonism between the two children.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far