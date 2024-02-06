Spy x Family Code White film to releases in USA in April 2024

Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2024 saw Sony Pictures and Crunchyroll announce that they’ll begin screening the Spy x Family Code White film in the United States and North America on Friday, Apr. 19, 2024. The film will screen in the region both in its original Japanese language format with English subtitles, and in an English dubbed version.

The Spy x Family Code White film originally opened in Japan on Dec. 22, 2023, and sold 866 thousand tickets and earned 1.224 billion yen (roughly &$8.61 million USD) in its first three days in theaters. The film has sold for a total of 42.3 million tickets for a cumulative total of nearly 5.7 billion yen (roughly $38.5 million USD) in Japanese theaters as of Monday, Feb. 5, 2024.

The Spy x Family Code White film is an original story credited to the original manga’s creator, author, and illustrator Tatsuya Endo. He is also credited with the original character designs for the film, and supervised the film. Endo’s original manga debuted in Shueisha’s Shonen Jump+ service in March 2019, and is still regularly serialized there today.

As mentioned above, the Spy x Family Code White film is set to premiere in North American theaters on Friday, Apr. 19, 2024. Screenings will be in both an English dubbed version, and the original Japanese language with English subtitles. Both versions will be hitting theaters on the same aforementioned release date.

Beyond Endo’s involvement in the film, Takashi Katagiri directed the film at Wit Studio and CloverWorks, who also animated the mainline television anime adaptation. Ichiro Okouchi was the scriptwriter, while Kazuaki Shimada was the character designer and Kana Ishida was the sub-character designer. Kyoji Asani was the chief animation director, and Kazuhiro Furuhashi was the animation supervisoer.

[K]NoW_NAME was the music producer for the film, with Shoji Hata credited as the sound director. Official HiGE DANdism performed the film’s theme song “Soulsoup.” The group also performed the first opening theme song for the anime’s first season. Gen Hoshino performed the film’s ending song “Hikari no Ato,” (Trails of Light), which serves as a “sequel” to the first season ending theme song “Kigeki” (Comedy) they performed for the anime.

Crunchyroll describes the film’s story as follows:

“He's a spy. She's an assassin. Together, Loid and Yor keep their double lives to themselves while pretending to be the perfect family. However, their adopted daughter Anya, a telepath, knows both of their exciting secrets unbeknownst to them. While under the guise of taking his family on a weekend winter getaway, Loid's attempt to make progress on his current mission Operation Strix proves difficult when Anya mistakenly gets involved and triggers events that threaten world peace!”

