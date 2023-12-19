Spy x Family collaborates with Disney's Wish in celebratory key visual

Tuesday, December 19, 2023, saw an official celebratory collaboration key visual released between the Spy x Family anime series and Disney’s latest animated film, Wish. The key visual is composed of two images, with one featuring Anya Forger and Bond from the former franchise and the other featuring the latter’s protagonist Asha and her sidekick, Valentino.

The Spy x Family portion of the key visual is specifically marketing the CODE: White film for the franchise, which begins screening in Japanese theaters on Friday, December 22, 2023. Disney’s Wish, meanwhile, was previously released in Japanese theaters earlier this month on Friday, December 15, 2023.

While it’s unclear at the time of this article’s writing whether or not this will lead to future collaborations between the two franchises, it’s nevertheless an exciting collaboration. With both Spy x Family’s film and Disney’s Wish being two of the most highly anticipated animated films of the year, it’s a momentous collaboration indeed.

Spy x Family and Disney’s Wish collaboration is an animated match made in heaven

One of the most enjoyable aspects of this latest Spy x Family and Wish collaboration stems from the parity each half of the larger key visual offers. Each image is mirrored against the other and features the same foundational scenery, with some key changes between each of the two images.

It’s also pleasant to see the two animated films collaborating with each other despite competing for the same box office rankings and ticket sales in Japan. While they aren’t direct competitors given their differences in animation style and overall production, they’re nevertheless set to be ranked against each other once the CODE: White film releases later this week.

The Spy x Family CODE: White film serves as the first film for the smash-hit anime franchise, which is an adaptation of author and illustrator Tatsuya Endo’s original manga series. The film is an all-new work with an original story, with Endo himself being credited with the original work and original character designs for the film. Endo is also supervising the film.

WIT Studio and CloverWorks, who produce the mainline television anime series, are animating the franchise film as well. Takashi Katagiri is directing, with Ichiro Okouchi credited as the scriptwriter. Kazuaki Shimada is the character designer, with Kana Ishida serving as the sub-character designer. Kyoji Asano is the chief animation director, with Kazuhiro Furuhashi as animation supervisor. [K]NoW_NAME is the music producer, and Shoji Hata is the sound director.

The film features a returning central cast from the anime series, including Atsumi Tanezaki as Anya Forger, Kenichiro Matsuda as Bond Forger, Saori Hayami as Yor Forger, and Takuya Eguchi as Loid Forger/Twilight. The new cast for the film includes Banjou Ginga as Snijder, Kento Kaku as Luka, Shunsuke Takeuchi as Type F, and Tomoya Nakamura as Dmitri.

Be sure to keep up with all anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2023 progresses.