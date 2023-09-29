Spy x Family's Spy x Anya video game announces Japanese launch dates

On Friday, September 29, 2023, the official website for the upcoming SPYxANYA: Operation Memories game, based on the Spy x Family anime, announced its Japanese launch dates. The launch dates in question are for the Nintendo Switch and Sony PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 consoles, with the announcement also detailing which of the above platforms will have a digital-only release.

The upcoming game based on the Spy x Family anime series is currently slated to launch in the West in 2024 for the three above platforms as well as on PC. While the exact release dates have yet to be revealed, fans can expect them to come later on in 2024, with Japanese release dates slated for 2024 as well.

Spy x Anya video game is a daily life simulator that is based on the Spy x Family anime and manga series, originally created, written, and illustrated by Tatsuya Endo. The series is published as a biweekly manga on Shueisha’s digital Shonen Jump+ platform. The second season of the anime adaptation premieres in a matter of days, with a film coming later in the year.

Spy x Family daily life simulator game set to be available for PS4, but only in digital format

As mentioned above, the upcoming Spy x Family daily life simulator video game recently announced its Japanese release dates for three major consoles. The series will launch in Japan for the Nintendo Switch on Thursday, December 21, 2023. Following this, the game will then launch for the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 in 2024, but the release for the latter platform will be a digital one only. The game will also launch in the West sometime in 2024, as aforementioned.

Gameplay will see players control Anya Forger, who has the goal of completing a photo diary for a homework assignment. Players can go on outings (or “ootings,” as Anya calls them in the anime and manga), play minigames to get costumes, and dress characters up in unique outfits. Other characters from the series, such as Loid Forger, Yor Briar, Becky Blackbell, Yuri Briar, and Fiona Frost, will also appear.

Season 2 of the smash-hit Spy x Family anime series is set to premiere on Saturday, October 7, on the TV Tokyo, TV Osaka, TV Aichi, TV Setouchi, TV Hokkaido, and TVQ Kyushu Broadcasting channels. The episode will begin airing at 11 pm Japanese Standard Time and will begin running on other channels at a later date. Crunchyroll will stream the anime series as it airs in Japan.

The Code: White film, the first for the franchise, is set to open in Japanese theaters on Friday, December 22, just one day after the SPYxANYA game is released. The film will be an all-new work with an original story. However, it’s currently not clear if the film’s events will or will not be considered canon to the mainline series.

