Starwing Paradox prequel anime movie As One announces August 2025 premiere and additional staff with teaser PV

On Thursday, May 8, 2025, the official website and X (formerly Twitter) for the Starwing Paradox prequel anime movie, As One, unveiled a teaser promotional video. The short clip confirmed the movie's August 22, 2025, theatrical premiere in Japan and additional cast members.

Ad

The Starwing Paradox prequel anime movie, As One, was green-lit for production in March 2025. It's based on the Starwing Paradox arcade game by Square Enix, with the animation produced by Studio Sunrise. The film is an original prequel story, set 20 years before the game's narrative.

Starwing Paradox prequel anime movie, As One, hits the theatres on August 22, 2025

Ad

Trending

According to the 33-second-long teaser promotional video shared by the official staff on Thursday, May 8, 2025, the Starwing Paradox prequel anime movie, As One, will be theatrically screened on August 22, 2025, in Japan. Previously, the staff mentioned Summer 2025 release window for the film.

The latest PV features fantastical scenes, where the movie's protagonist, Yo, and his friend, Rako, reach out to each other. With crisp animation, the teaser highlights Rako and Yo approaching each other in Rako's consciousness. Additionally, the short clip shows Vigo receiving orders and fighting a Pullguard.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Furthermore, the teaser trailer revealed additional staff members for the Starwing Paradox prequel anime movie, As One. Previously, it was announced that Kobun Shizuno would direct the film, with Yoshiyuki Sadamoto, the original game's character designer, designing the movie's characters.

Coming to the new staff members, Shatner Nishida has joined the main staff as the script writer, along with Kana Matsui and Masaya Honda. Ippei Gyobu is listed as the mechanical designer, while Joe Teng and Takafumi Yuki are the production supervisors and producers. Studio GOONEYS and Honoo are in charge of the film's animation. No information on the movie's cast has been announced yet.

Ad

A brief synopsis of the Starwing Paradox prequel anime movie, As One

Yo, as seen in the teaser PV (Image via Studio GOONEYS and Honoo)

The prequel film revolves around an original story set 20 years before the game's narrative. The movie centers on Yo, a high school student, who wants to become a musician. However, he slowly loses connection to his band members as his parents oppose his dreams.

Ad

One day, the boy hears a voice crying for help. At this moment, he gets enveloped in a bright light. Meanwhile, in a different world named Meguriboshi, two countries are at constant war in search of energy sources. Rako, a robot mechanic in this world, falls unconscious while handling a large piece of debris approaching his world.

Interestingly, he makes contact with Yo in his unconscious state. As such, the sci-fi anime movie will focus on Yo and Rako's stories, as they encounter in a rather unfamiliar manner.

Ad

Also read:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Apratim Chakraborty Apratim is an anime writer at Sportskeeda who first forayed into creating engaging content 3 years ago out of his penchant for the written word and his love of anime and manga. He holds a Master's degree in English Language and Literature from Calcutta University and it is here, where he developed a passion for writing.



Apratim’s interest in anime started in 2009 when he watched Bleach, which ultimately led him to watch over 400 titles and counting. Tite Kubo, the author of Bleach, has had a significant influence on Apratim. He finds the Japanese manga artist’s art style unique and captivating and admires him for his ability to foreshadow events without forcing them, as well as for his character designs.



Apratim's attention to detail and commitment to providing the most accurate information can be attributed to his extensive experience of watching various titles, as well as his reliance on reputable resources for specific anime and manga.



When not busy writing, Apratim likes to read books, play games on his PlayStation, and watch Cricket. He also enjoys composing poetry, sketching, and painting. Know More