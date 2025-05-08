Starwing Paradox prequel anime movie As One announces August 2025 premiere and additional staff with teaser PV

On Thursday, May 8, 2025, the official website and X (formerly Twitter) for the Starwing Paradox prequel anime movie, As One, unveiled a teaser promotional video. The short clip confirmed the movie's August 22, 2025, theatrical premiere in Japan and additional cast members.
The Starwing Paradox prequel anime movie, As One, was green-lit for production in March 2025. It's based on the Starwing Paradox arcade game by Square Enix, with the animation produced by Studio Sunrise. The film is an original prequel story, set 20 years before the game's narrative.
Starwing Paradox prequel anime movie, As One, hits the theatres on August 22, 2025
According to the 33-second-long teaser promotional video shared by the official staff on Thursday, May 8, 2025, the Starwing Paradox prequel anime movie, As One, will be theatrically screened on August 22, 2025, in Japan. Previously, the staff mentioned Summer 2025 release window for the film.
The latest PV features fantastical scenes, where the movie's protagonist, Yo, and his friend, Rako, reach out to each other. With crisp animation, the teaser highlights Rako and Yo approaching each other in Rako's consciousness. Additionally, the short clip shows Vigo receiving orders and fighting a Pullguard.
Furthermore, the teaser trailer revealed additional staff members for the Starwing Paradox prequel anime movie, As One. Previously, it was announced that Kobun Shizuno would direct the film, with Yoshiyuki Sadamoto, the original game's character designer, designing the movie's characters.
Coming to the new staff members, Shatner Nishida has joined the main staff as the script writer, along with Kana Matsui and Masaya Honda. Ippei Gyobu is listed as the mechanical designer, while Joe Teng and Takafumi Yuki are the production supervisors and producers. Studio GOONEYS and Honoo are in charge of the film's animation. No information on the movie's cast has been announced yet.
A brief synopsis of the Starwing Paradox prequel anime movie, As One
The prequel film revolves around an original story set 20 years before the game's narrative. The movie centers on Yo, a high school student, who wants to become a musician. However, he slowly loses connection to his band members as his parents oppose his dreams.
One day, the boy hears a voice crying for help. At this moment, he gets enveloped in a bright light. Meanwhile, in a different world named Meguriboshi, two countries are at constant war in search of energy sources. Rako, a robot mechanic in this world, falls unconscious while handling a large piece of debris approaching his world.
Interestingly, he makes contact with Yo in his unconscious state. As such, the sci-fi anime movie will focus on Yo and Rako's stories, as they encounter in a rather unfamiliar manner.
