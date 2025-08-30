Strobe Edge live-action series announces premiere in October 2025 with first Trailer PV

With the fall of 2025 approaching, on Saturday, August 30, 2025, Japanese television network WOWOW released the first trailer PV for the Strobe Edge live-action series. Simultaneously, WOWOW also announced the series' premiere on October 31, 2025.

Along with the release information and the PV stream, several key cast members for the live-action series were also announced, along with further release information. The series is adapted from the Strobe Edge manga by Io Sakisaka.

Live-action Strobe Edge series premieres on October 31

As mentioned earlier, the Japanese television network WOWOW released the first trailer PV for the Strobe Edge live-action series this Saturday, August 30, 2025. The highly anticipated coming-of-age romance series is adapted from the manga series of the same name by Io Sakisaka.

Furthermore, WOWOW also announced that the live-action series will adapt the entire manga into two seasons, with the pilot season premiering on October 31, 2025, at 11 pm local time on WOWOW. While the series will star Riko Fukumoto as Ninako Kinoshita and Kyohei Takahashi as Ren Ichinose, they also revealed more cast members during the trailer stream. Here is the list:

Kōki Yamashita as Takumi Andō

as Takumi Andō Nao Kosaka as Sayuri Uehara

as Sayuri Uehara Motoki Nakazawa as Daiki Korenaga

as Daiki Korenaga Tsubasa Nakagawa as Manabu Miyoshi

as Manabu Miyoshi Sora Inoue as Yuutarou Terada

as Yuutarou Terada Neo Inoue as Tamaki Tsutsui

as Tamaki Tsutsui Yui Oguri as Ritsuko Kashiwagi

as Ritsuko Kashiwagi Ririka Tanabe as Mayuka Korenaga.

Additionally, the series will feature the staff of WOWOW's previous live-action series adaptation of Sakisaka's Blue Spring Ride manga series, which premiered its two seasons in September 2023 and January 2024. While Masato Kimura and Yūsuke Matsuda are directing the Strobe Edge series, Sayaka Kuwamura is writing the script.

Viz Media has published the 10-volume manga in English, and it describes the series's story as:

"What is love, anyway? Ninako Kinoshita's friends tell her it's one thing, but Ninako wonders what this mysterious feeling really is. When she meets Ren Ichinose, a handsome, enigmatic guy who all the girls worship, her life takes an unexpected turn. With just a few words and a smile, he changes her world..."

The Strobe Edge manga narrative has also been adapted into a live-action film with Sōta Fukushi and Kasumi Arimura starring in the main roles. The live-action film premiered in Japanese theaters in March of the year 2015.

Sakisaka released the manga in Shueisha's Bessatsu Margaret magazine in 2007. Viz Media has also released Sakisaka's other manga titles, like Blue Spring Ride, Sakura, Saku!, and Love Me, Love Me Not in English.

