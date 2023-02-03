That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime to announce a new project at the grand finale screening event in Japan

That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime: Scarlet Bond, the first anime film of Fuse’s Isekai light novel series, has created a milestone by taking the box office collection with an earning of 1.37 million yen (10.67 million USD). With its release on November 25, 2022, the film ranked #2 by selling over 225,000 tickets, accumulating 297 million yen (2.4 million USD) in its opening.

In its three-day opening, the firm earned 416 million yen (3.19 million USD) by selling over 313,000 tickets. This is regarded as one of the most commendable achievements the franchise has ever received.

Recently, the official staff of the franchise announced that they would be hosting a “Grand Finale Screening” event on February 15, 2023. Here, the official cast members will take the stage to reveal a new project for That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime.

A stage greeting by the official cast member of That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime: Scarlet Bond will be held after the main screening event

Miho Okasaki (Voice Actor of Rimuru), Chikahiro Kobayashi (Voice Actor of Ranga), Miyu Tomita (Voice Actor of Viole), and the producer of the film, Shinro Sugimoto, will appear on stage for the meet and greet and will unveil the new anime project for the franchise.

As of now, nothing has been revealed regarding the new installment. However, since the anime has already announced the franchise's third season, fans can expect a second film or a spin-off series.

The grand finale screening event will see the speaker discuss the film's events. Hopefully, they might also explain Scarlet Bond’s canonicity to the original light novel and manga series chapters, which has been the most debated topic since the film’s debut. Unfortunately, Fuse, That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime’s mangaka, won’t be joining the stage.

The event will be held at Shinjuku Piccadilly in Tokyo on February 15, 2023, at 10 am JST (8 pm ET). Lawson Tickets will start accepting pre-requested advanced reservations starting today, February 3. More details regarding the advanced reservation for the grand final screening event are available on the official website of Scarlet Bond.

About That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime: Scarlet Bond

As per the official website of Scarlet Bond, the brief synopsis of the film from reads:

"A long-running conspiracy is swirling over a mysterious power wielded by the Queen in Raja, a small country west of Tempest. When a slime who evolved into a Demon Lord named Rimuru Tempest crosses paths with Hiiro, a survivor of the Ogre race, an incredible adventure packed with new characters begins. The power of bonds will be put to the test!"

The recent entry of the franchise, That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime: Scarlet Bond, centers on the protagonist Rimuru Tempest and Benimaru, the former's most powerful subordinate and the commander-in-chief of the Tempest army. The film's setting takes place in a new region called Raja. Here, Rimuru and his group get swindled in a conspiracy involving Queen Towa, and they will also encounter someone who is strikingly similar to Benimaru.

