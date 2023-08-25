The Apothecary Diaries anime announces October release date with 3-episode premiere

Friday, August 25, 2023, saw The Apothecary Diaries television anime series announce its October 2023 release date and other significant aspects of its premiere and production. The series also announced that it will debut with the first three episodes of the series and that the anime will air for two cours.

Alongside this news, the series also revealed a new key visual featuring protagonist Maomao and deuteragonist Jinshi, played by Aoi Yuki and Takeo Otsuka, respectively. The announcements come from the official website for The Apothecary Diaries anime series, which is an adaptation of author Natsu Hyuga and illustrator Touki Shino’s light novel series.

Like many other popular anime and light novel series, The Apothecary Diaries originally started as a web novel on the Shosetsuka ni Naro website written by Hyuga. With the coming anime adaptation, the series is seemingly poised to join the likes of KonoSuba, Re:ZERO, and several other web novel series that have found massive anime success.

The Apothecary Diaries anime series is set to make major splash with 3-episode debut in late October 2023

Expand Tweet

As mentioned, the three-episode premiere of The Apothecary Diaries anime series is set to occur on Saturday, October 21, 2023. While a release time and Japanese broadcast information has not been revealed at the time of this article’s writing, this will likely be shared in the coming weeks leading up to the premiere. Crunchyroll has already confirmed that it will stream the series internationally.

Norihiro Naganuma is directing the series at TOHO Animation and OLM. He is also supervising the series scripts. Akinori Fudesaka is the assistant director, while Yukiko Nakatani is designing the characters. Katsumi Takao is the art director, and Mistato Aida is the color key artist. Yu Nagai is the CGI director.

Expand Tweet

Rumi Ishiguro is the compositing director of photography, while Daisuke Imai is in charge of editing. Shoji Hata is the sound director for the series, while Satoru Kousaki, Kevin Penkin, and Arisa Okehazama are composing music for the series together. There have been no announcements on the opening and ending themes for the series as of this article’s writing, but fans can expect this information in the coming weeks.

Hyuga’s original web novel began serialization on Shosetsuka ni Naro in October 2011. Shufunotomo began publishing the series as a print light novel with illustrations by Shino in August 2014. Nekokurage launched a currently ongoing manga adaptation of the series in Square Enix’s Monthly Big Gangan magazine in May 2017. Square Enix Manga & Books is also releasing the manga adaptation in English.

Be sure to keep up with all anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2023 progresses.

Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.