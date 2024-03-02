The Banished Former Hero anime reveals April 2024 debut and more

Friday, March 1, 2024 saw the staff for The Banished Former Hero anime television series reveal a new key visual and the series’ early April 2024 release date. While Japanese streaming service info was confirmed alongside the news of the release date, international streaming info for the series is currently unavailable at the time of this article’s writing.

The new key visual for The Banished Former Hero anime features the central characters in the series, all of whom have already had their castings confirmed in prior announcements for the series. Outside of the aforementioned international streaming info, the only production aspect left for the series to reveal is its ending theme song.

The Banished Former Hero anime, fully entitled The Banished Former Hero Lives as He Pleases, serves as a television anime adaptation of author Shin Kozuki and illustrator Chocoan’s original light novel series of the same name. The series first started out as a web novel by Kozuki published to the Shosetsuka ni Naro website, with this version ending in June 2019.

The Banished Former Hero anime confirms Tuesday, April 2, 2024 debut and Japanese streaming info

As mentioned above, The Banished Former Hero anime has officially confirmed its Japanese premiere date of Tuesday, April 2, 2024 at 2AM Japanese Standard Time (JST). The series will first debut on TV Tokyo at this time, before airing on AT-X later on during the day of April 2. The series will then air on BS TV Tokyo on April 3. The series will stream via the U-NEXT and Anime Hodai services in Japan, as well as additional Japanese platforms.

The Banished Former Hero anime stars Shota Aoi as Allen, Minami Kurisaka as Riese, Akari Kito as Anriette, Sora Amamiya as Noel, Aimi as Mylene, Megumi Han as Beatrice, Mariya Ise as Akira, Takehito Koyasu as Craig, Ryota Ohsaka as Brett, and Koki Koyasu as Curtis. The name romanizations for the above characters have yet to be confirmed as of the time of this article’s writing.

Kazuomi Koga is directing the anime series at Studio DEEN and Marvy Jack studios. Rintarou Ikeda is in charge of series scripts, and Yoshiki Okusa is writing the scripts. Saori Hosoda is designing the characters. Kei Haneoka is composing the music, with Aoi performing the opening theme song for the series entitled “Evolve.”

J-Novel Club licenses the light novels and their manga adaptation for distribution, describing them as follows:

“Deemed a “good-for-nothing” for his low level and lack of a god-given Gift, Allen is stripped of his noble status and banished from the Duchy of Westfeldt. But Allen has a secret: he was a great hero in a previous life, and he's thrilled for the chance to finally live the way he pleases!

His drama-free existence, however, is soon interrupted by a desperate encounter with his ex-fiancée. As a former hero who still possesses the incredible powers from his past life, Allen can't ignore someone in need—no matter how much he might like to!

And so begins the new heroic saga our former hero never wanted!”

