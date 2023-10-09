The Demon Sword Master of Excalibur Academy episode 2 exact release time and countdown

The Demon Sword Master of Excalibur Academy episode 2 is all set to be released on Tuesday, October 10, at 1:30 am JST. The premise of a dark overlord getting a second chance at life is appealing enough, but it's even more interesting that the character of Leonis is going to have to deal with Riselia.

It's no secret that a solid anime adaptation can do a world of good for a franchise and The Demon Sword Master of Excalibur Academy is no exception. Now that the first episode has managed to explain what happened to Leonis and how he ended up in these modern times, episode 2 is probably going to focus even more so on his current predicament.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for The Demon Sword Master of Excalibur Academy.

New episodes of The Demon Sword Master of Excalibur Academy will come out every week

Release date and countdown

The Demon Sword Master of Excalibur Academy episode 2 will come out next Tuesday, October 10, at 1:30 am JST. As was the case with episode 1, new episodes will come out every week on this schedule unless there are potential delays because of production issues or things of a similar ilk.

Here are the release dates for different time zones all over the world:

Central Standard Time: Monday, October 9, 11:30 am

Pacific Standard Time: Monday, October 9, 9:30 am

British Summer Time: Monday, October 9, 5:30 pm

Central European Summer Time: Monday, October 9, 6:30 pm

Indian Standard Time: Monday, October 9, 10 pm

Eastern Standard Time: Monday, October 9, 12:30 pm

Australian Central Standard Time: Tuesday, October 10, 2 am

Philippine Standard Time: Tuesday, October 10, 2:30 am

Brazil Time: Monday, October 9, 12:00 pm

Where to watch

The series is going to be shown to the people in Japan on two of their biggest anime platforms, TV Tokyo and BS Fuji. When it comes to the people that live outside the Land of the Rising Sun, The Demon Sword Master of Excalibur Academy can be watched on HIDIVE, who owns the series' streaming rights overseas.

Previous episode recap

The bulk of the first episode, as most can expect, was focused on introducing the series, the concept, and the story of Leonis that takes him to the present and to Riselia.

He was once one of the Dark Lords many ages ago but was ultimately defeated and had to rely on a special spell to save himself from impending doom, threatening to come back once again in the future.

Riselia was the one who found his body in the present day, only to wake him up by accident, kick-starting the events of the story.

The biggest twist of the series, at least at first, is that Leonis comes back to life as a child, which is something that is used to comic effect before they move on to more pressing issues in the episode.

What to expect from the upcoming episode

The Demon Sword Master of Excalibur Academy episode 2 is bound to focus a lot more on the aftermath of Leonis' life many centuries ago and him trying to adapt to these modern times.

It is also going to show a greater focus on the character of Riselia and how these two will have to get along to survive together.

