The Devil is a Part-Timer anime sequel reveals English dub release date and more

On Thursday, July 27, 2023, Crunchyroll announced the English dub release date, cast, and crew for The Devil is a Part-Timer!! television anime series. This series serves as the sequel season to the original television anime adaptation of author Satoshi Wagahara and illustrator Oniku’s light novel series of the same name. The two are differentiated by the first having one exclamation point and the second having two.

The Devil is a Part-Timer!! anime series originally premiered on July 13, 2023, on the TOKYO MX and BS11 channels, with Crunchyroll streaming the series internationally as it airs. Despite being titled a "second season," this series is actually the third overall television anime season for the franchise, coming after the first part of the second season, which aired in Summer 2022.

The Devil is a Part-Timer!! light novel series first premiered in 2011 and was published by ASCII Media Works under their Dengeki Bunko imprint. Yen Press published the series in English. A manga adaptation with illustrations by Akio Hiiragi launched in Kadokawa’s Monthly Comic Dengeki Daioh magazine in December 2011, where it is still being serialized.

Per Crunchyroll’s latest announcement, The Devil is a Part-Timer!! anime series is slated to air its English dub on Crunchyroll’s platform sometime today, Thursday, July 27, 2023. The series’ third Japanese-language episode also airs today, setting up the typical SimulDub gap of two episodes as seen with other Crunchyroll SimulDub series.

The English main cast includes Jessie James Grelle as Sadao Mao/Demon King Satan, Felecia Angelle as Emi Yusa/Heroine Emilia, Anthony Bowling as Shiro Ashiya/Demon General Acliel, Tia Ballard as Chiho Sasaki, Alex Moore as Suzuno Kamazuki, and Sarah Widenheft as Alas Ramus.

In addition, the English dub supporting cast includes Caitlin Glass as Kisaki, Morgan Lauré as Lailah, Alexis Tipton as Rika, Cynthia Cranz as Mika, and R Bruce Elliott as Narrator.

Jeremy R. Inman is directing the English dub, with Colleen Clinkenbeard producing. Macey Johnson is in charge of the script, with Matt Grounds as the mixer and Noah Whitehead as the engineer. The series' main cast includes director Daisuke Tsukushi and Studio 3Hz, who are both replacing Naoto Hosoda and WHITE FOX in the new season, respectively.

The additional main cast includes the returning Ryosuke Nakanishi, Akemi Tejima, Jin Aketagawa, and Lantis in musical composers, color key artists, and music production roles, respectively. Yudai Iino and Yoshihiro Takeda replace Atsushi Ikariya in the roles of character designer and chief animation director, respectively. Liyuu performs the ending theme song, bloomin and nano.RIPE performs the opening theme song, Hikari no Nai Machi, translated as "A City Without Lights."

