On Wednesday, March 20, 2024, the staff for The Do-Over Damsel Conquers the Dragon Emperor anime shared a teaser promotional video. The short clip revealed the series' main cast and previewed their voices. The anime is slated to release in 2024.

The Do-Over Damsel Conquers the Dragon Emperor anime serves as an adaptation of author Sarasa Nagase and illustrator Mitsuya Fuji's original Japanese light novel of the same name.

The novel was launched on the Shosetsuka ni Naro website before Kadokawa Shoten acquired the series' rights. Six volumes have been published under the Kadokawa Beans Bunko imprint. J.C. Staff animation studio is producing the anime.

The Do-Over Damsel Conquers the Dragon Emperor anime casts Shu Uchida and Kikunosuke Toya

Kadokawa streamed a teaser trailer for The Do-Over Damsel Conquers the Dragon Emperor anime on Wednesday, March 20, 2024. While the short clip didn't disclose a release date except the 2024 window, it revealed the main cast.

According to the PV, Shu Uchida stars as Jill Cervel, the main heroine of The Do-Over Damsel Conquers the Dragon Emperor anime, while Kikunosuke Toya lends his voice to Hadis Teos Rave, the crown prince.

Uchida-san has garnered impressive as a voice actor, playing roles like Mia Taylor from Love Live! series, Fujiwara from Asobi Asobase, and others. Similarly, Kikunosuke Toya is popular for voicing Denji from Chainsaw Man.

Jill and Hadis, as seen in the trailer (Image via J.C. Staff)

The teaser PV previews their character voices and provides a wonderful glimpse into the anime's plot. Notably, the staff of the anime have shared comments from both voice actors.

Uchida-san revealed how excited she was when she first learned about the offer. She kept re-reading the original story and found the friendship between Hadis and Jill captivating.

Likewise, Kikunosuke Toya expressed his thoughts about the anime. He assured the audience that he would play the role with care. At the same time, the voice actor asked fans to look forward to the anime's broadcast.

Expand Tweet

The Do-Over Damsel Conquers the Dragon Emperor anime features a stellar staff, with Kentaro Suzuki as the director, while Atsuno Ishino as the scriptwriter at the J.C.Staff Studios. The staff also includes Sana Komatsu, the character designer. More cast and staff are expected to be revealed later.

Based on Sarasa-san's light novel series, the anime centers around Jill, who is sentenced to death by her fiance, Hadis, who is also the crown prince. However, just before her death, Jill gets transported six years back in time to the party where her engagement was decided.

Jill gets taken aback by Hadis, as seen in the trailer (Image via J.C. Staff)

To avoid her terrible fate, she quickly proposes to the man standing in front of her. However, she discovers that the man is none other than her greatest enemy, Hadis, the crown prince.

Knowing Hadis' future descent to evil, Jill quickly retracts her proposal. However, when the crown prince takes her to the castle and prepares a meal, she decides that she'll "reform" Hadis. In other words, Jill swears to redo her life with her enemy.

Also read:

Netflix's Parasyte: The Grey live-action series reveals new trailer and main visual

My Hero Academia Volume 40 cover turns All Might into Batman

Magilumiere anime reveals first PV and more