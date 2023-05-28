The Eminence in Shadow season 2 release window announced with a new trailer

The Eminence in Shadow season 2 has been announced to be slated for October 2023. The news was made public during Kadokawa's "Kage-jitsu Fes" Livestream event, which also released a new extended promo video, glancing at Mary, Yukime, Juggernaut, and Crimson, the four additional characters from the Lawless City.

Iku Arino hosted the event, which included Seiichiro Yamashita (Cid Kagenou), Reina Kondou (Eta), Asami Seto (Alpha), the three renowned VAs of the series, and West, the video game adaptation's designer. Additionally, it was revealed at the event that The Eminence in Shadow season 2 would only have 12 episodes, as opposed to the previous season's 20 episodes spread across two successive courses.

Shizuka Itou, Ai Kakuma, and two other VAs join the cast of The Eminence in Shadow season 2

Shizuka Ito, one of the most popular voice actors in the industry known for playing Akeno Himejima in High School DXD, Rindou Kobayashi in Food Wars!, and Minako Aino in Sailor Moon, will be voicing Yukime the Spirit Fox.

Yukime is depicted as the merciless and frigid enchantress of White Tower, who oversees the Lawless City's pleasure district, one of the four ruthless antagonists going to make her debut in The Eminence in Shadow season 2.

Anime Trending @AniTrendz 【BREAKING】The Eminence in Shadow 2nd Season Additional Cast:



Mary (CV: Ai Kakuma)

Yukime (CV: Shizuka Ito)

Juggernaut (CV: Tsuyoshi Koyama)

Crimson (CV: Tomokazu Sugita)



The 12-episode anime is scheduled for October 2023. 【BREAKING】The Eminence in Shadow 2nd Season Additional Cast:Mary (CV: Ai Kakuma)Yukime (CV: Shizuka Ito)Juggernaut (CV: Tsuyoshi Koyama)Crimson (CV: Tomokazu Sugita)The 12-episode anime is scheduled for October 2023. https://t.co/OQ0jRjaOZj

Ai Kakuma will play Mary, a legendary vampire hunter who committed her life to eliminate the Blood Queen. Ai is known for voicing Eris Boreas Greyrat in Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation, Isuzu Sento in Amagi Brillant Park, and Lenalee Lee in D. Gray-man Hallow.

Juggernaut, the reckless barbaric goliath known for his intense bloodlust, will be voiced by Tsuyoshi Koyama, the VA who plays Youhei in Grimoire of Zero, Bang Shishigami in BlazBlue: Alter Memory, and Vassago Casals in Sword Art Online.

Tomokazu Seki, who plays Korosensei in Assassination Classroom, Gilgamesh in Fate, and Shinya Kougami in Psycho-Pass, will be voicing Crimson the Vampire, who once ruled the Crimson Tower.

Anime-がくれ🇿🇲 @Anime_Gakure Official Trailer

The Eminence in Shadow Season 2

Scheduled for this October 🤘🏾 Official TrailerThe Eminence in Shadow Season 2Scheduled for this October 🤘🏾 https://t.co/jLtTfEY9t6

The official synopsis by Hidive, the only streaming service to include The Eminence in Shadow in its massive anime catalog, reads as:

"Some people just aren't suited to playing the part of the flashy, in-your-face hero or the dastardly, mustache-twirling villain with larger-than-life panache. Instead, they operate in the shadows and pull the strings of society through wit and cleverness. That's the role Cid wants to play when he's transported to another world."

It continues:

"Cid spins a yarn or three and becomes the unlikely leader of the underground Shadow Garden organization that fights against a menacing cult (which he totally made up). However, there's a catch even his wild imagination didn't see coming: the cult he concocted actually exists, and they're beyond displeased that his power fantasy just got in the way of their evil plans!"

The primary staff from the previous season will be returning for The Eminence in Shadow season 2. White Demon (the guard of Crimson Tower), Elisabeth the Vampire Hunter, and other characters' voice actors will soon be made public.

Poll : 0 votes