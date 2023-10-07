The first One Piece chapter 1095 leak brings good news for fans

The first leak for One Piece chapter 1095 was shared on X by the user and reputable series leaker @pewpiece (PewPiece) on Saturday, October 7, 2023. While not very significant about what to expect from the upcoming release, the leak did bring good news about what can be expected from the series beyond the upcoming issue.

According to PewPiece, it has been confirmed that there will be no series break after One Piece chapter 1095, meaning chapter 1096 will be released one week later. This is especially welcome news by fans when considering current events in the series, which include getting a look at Gorosei member Saint Jaygarcia Saturn’s Devil Fruit form.

Fans are also especially excited about this news after how turbulent the series’ release schedule has been for the last few months prior to One Piece chapter 1095. While fans are always understanding of author and illustrator Eiichiro Oda’s need to take breaks, it’s nevertheless exciting to learn of back-to-back releases for the series.

One Piece chapter 1095’s “no break” leak seemingly brings an end to one-on, one-off recent release schedule

As mentioned above, the latest One Piece chapter 1095 leak focuses not on the story content of the issue itself, but on the release timing for the series afterward. Excitingly, the leakers have seemingly confirmed that there will be no break week after the upcoming installment. This means that fans will get the follow-up issue just one week after 1095’s release.

While this seems to be a piece of relatively mundane news in and of itself, the context of the series’ release schedule over the last few months highlights what’s so exciting about this. From August 2023 until recent weeks, the series has been on a one-on, one-off release schedule for various reasons.

Two major impacts on this abnormal release schedule for the series were the release of the franchise’s first live-action adaptation, as well as the Obon holiday. The former took place at the very end of August, while the latter took place during the middle of August.

Combined with the fact that Oda had just come off a one-month hiatus prior to this due to eye surgery, it has been quite some time since fans have seen the series released under a normal schedule.

Excitement has been steadily brewing over the last few weeks as additional issues in the series continued to be released without any significant break weeks in between them. With the latest news on One Piece chapter 1095, it seems that fans are finally back to a consistent release schedule, barring any unforeseen complications with Oda’s health or otherwise.

