The Grimm Variations anime confirms April 2024 release date and more

Wednesday, March 20, 2024 saw Netflix reveal that it will begin streaming its original The Grimm Variations anime series based on Grimm’s Fairy Tales in April 2024. While Netflix didn’t release a new trailer or key visual alongside this news, it is expected that some sort of promotional material for the series will be released in the coming weeks.

Likewise, Netflix has yet to announce any cast or staff for their upcoming The Grimm Variations anime save for a few key exceptions with regards to the anime’s staff. In terms of the series’ cast, however, there is essentially no information whatsoever available at the time of thai article’s writing.

The Grimm Variations anime set to premiere on Netflix on April 17

As mentioned above, Netflix has confirmed that its upcoming original The Grimm Variations anime series will premiere on the platform on Wednesday, April 17, 2024. While a release time wasn’t specified, it is expected to coincide with Netflix’s typical release timings of 12AM Pacific Standard Time (PST) for essentially all of their premieres. In other words, the series’ premiere is currently expected to be 12AM PST on Wednesday, April 17.

Netflix is also listing the series as a first season, suggesting that the series could be furthered if met with enough positive reception. The series is being produced as a collaboration by Netflix with manga creator group CLAMP, best known for the Cardcaptor Sakura series. Wit Studio is in charge of animation production for the series, and Michiko Yokote was reported as the scriptwriter in the initial June 2021 announcement. Netflix describes the series:

“Inspired by the classic Brothers Grimm stories, this anthology features six fairy tales with a dark twist, exposing the shadowy side of human desire.”

The partnership between Netflix and CLAMP was initially announced in early 2020, with CLAMP producing 20 character designs for this upcoming project specifically. Netflix’s announcement of this partnership claimed that the end goal was to expand the platforms anime lineup with fully original series. Netflix is also partnered with mangakas Shin Kibayashi, Yasuo Ohtagaki, and Mari Yamazaki, and novelists Otsuichi and Tw Ubukata.

The original series Netflix hopes to create with these partnerships are intended to stream in 190 countries and territories worldwide, again according to this initial announcement. This initial announcement also confirmed that Kibayashi was working on an anime project by penning scripts and other text documents, which is seemingly a series other than The Grimm Variations anime based on currently available information.

The series is said to introduce a “modern twist” to The Brothers Grimm’s fairy tales, and is said to be incorporating elements of the horror and suspense genres. Fans should learn more on the series in the coming weeks as its April 17 release date approaches.

