The Idolmaster Shiny Colors season 2 confirms early theatrical run before TV premiere

Friday, March 29, 2024, saw the official website for the upcoming The Idolmaster Shiny Colors season 2 television anime series, stylized as The IDOLM@STER Shiny Colors 2nd Season, begin streaming a theatrical trailer for the season. It also confirmed that prior to its Fall 2024 premiere, the entire anime season will screen in Japanese theaters as three separate films.

The first of these three films fully adapting The Idolmaster Shiny Colors season 2 will run from July 5 to July 25, while the second film will run from August 23 to September 12. The third film will run from September 20 to October 10. When broadcasting on television, the anime series will have 12 total episodes, suggesting each film will adapt four episodes with a runtime of roughly 90 minutes each.

The Idolmaster Shiny Colors season 2’s theatrical run will be preceded by the television premiere of the anime’s first season, currently slated for Friday, April 5, 2024. The first season also first screened as three separate films in Japan, with the first running in Japan from October 27, 2023, through November 16, 2023, the second from November 24 through December 14, and the third from January 5 through January 25. 75 theaters in 47 prefectures screened these three films.

As mentioned above, The Idolmaster Shiny Colors season 2 is set to premiere on television sometime in Fall 2024 following the conclusion of the season’s theatrical run as three separate films. The anime’s television release date is currently unconfirmed, but fans can expect it to premiere sometime after the third film leaves Japanese theaters on October 10.

The roughly 60-second-long trailer for the second season’s upcoming theatrical run focused largely on the various characters set to appear in the series. Likewise, it seems to be a fairly extensive cast, with several different characters appearing throughout the entirety of the trailer’s runtime. The trailer also previews what is presumed to be music that will be performed in the film by its central characters.

The first film of the first season earned 40,284,350 yen, or roughly $268,100, in its opening weekend in late October. Mankyu directs the anime at Polygon Pictures studios, with Yoichi Kato supervising and writing the series scripts. Tsubasa Gravity is the anime’s opening theme song.

The franchise originally began as Bandai Namco Entertainment’s The IDOLM@STER Shiny Colors browser game, which originally launched in April 2018. The free-to-play game features in-game purchases and has players train idols and compete against other producers/players online in live concert performances.

In addition to the game and anime series, the project has spawned real-life concert events, goods, CDs, and radio programs.

