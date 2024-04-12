The Irregular at Magic High School season 3 episode count revealed via BluRay

The Irregular at Magic High School season 3 episode count has been confirmed this week via Blu-ray and DVD listings, thus revealing that it will have 13 episodes. This revelation has also led to dividing the season into three different arcs from the light novel, which are the Double Seven, Steeplechase, and Ancient City Insurrection.

The Irregular at Magic High School season 3 episode count also helps to remind people that the anime returned last week, with the first steps of the Double Seven arc taking place.

The Shiba siblings' return to the school has also come with the possibility of new threats from the most important clans and other subplots that are bound to be very important.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the series.

The Irregular at Magic High School season 3 will have 13 episodes

The Irregular at Magic High School season 3 episode count has been confirmed to have 13 episodes this year, as per the Blu-ray and DVD listings that came out this week in Japan. This confirms that this season is going to continue the same amount of episodes as a regular anime in the modern industry.

Furthermore, the Blu-ray and DVD listings also helped to separate how many episodes each arc of the season is going to have. That is how fans know that the Double Seven arc is going to have four episodes, the Steeplechase one is going to have four, and the Ancient City Insurrection one is going to have five.

The first episode of the season came out last week and the following ones are due to release each Friday at 11:30 pm JST.

The premise of the series

Key visual of the third season (Image via Eight Bit).

The Irregular at Magic High School season 3 episode count also serves as a reminder for people to check out the series, especially if they haven't seen the first two seasons. It is centered in a world where magic has become industrialized, although the ability to use it can only be reached by people with certain genetics throughout the series.

The anime focuses on Tatsuya and Miyuki Shiba, who are siblings, and the latter is also a candidate to lead one of the ten biggest clans in the series, the Yotsuba clan. Therefore, they enroll in a special high school where they are going to be taught how to use their magic and have a lot of different threats along the way.

The Irregular at Magic High School season 3 episode count is also a significant sign because it reveals that three of the most important arcs of the series are going to be covered in this season.

