The Irregular at Magic High School Season 3 episode 1: Exact release date and time, what to expect, and more

The Irregular at Magic High School season 3 episode 1 is scheduled for release on Friday, April 5, 2024, at 11:30 pm JST. It is set in a world where magic has become common knowledge through gadgets known as Casting Assistant Device (CAD), and features siblings, Tatsuya and Miyuki Shiba - the direct result of a loveless marriage and a difficult childhood - who have to make their way through a magical high school, with all the drama and challenges it entails.

It's been three years since the second season of the anime, when Studio Eight Bit took over from Madhouse, and now the series is returning in April of this year, with Tatsuya and Miyuki bound to go through several arcs from the original light novels, key among them being the Double Seven and Steeplechase arcs.

The Irregular at Magic High School season 3 episode 1 is bound to establish the setting for the new arc and also explain what came before.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for The Irregular at Magic High School season 3 episode 1.

The Irregular at Magic High School season 3 episode 1 release date and more

Tatsuya Shiba, the protagonist (Image via 8bit)

The Irregular at Magic High School season 3 episode 1 will be released on Friday, April 5, 2024, at 11:30 pm JST. The first episode is bound to explain the events that took place in the second season, while also setting up the stage for what is to come in the Double Seven arc.

This is the Japanese release date, and the details are aligned with that time zone. For international viewers who want to watch The Irregular at Magic High School season 3 episode 1, the different release dates across multiple timezones are as follows:

Time Zone Release Date and Time Pacific Daylight Time 7:30 am, Friday, April 5, 2024 Eastern Daylight Time 10:30 am, Friday, April 5, 2024 British Summer Time 3:30 pm, Friday, April 5, 2024 Central European Summer Time 3:30 pm, Friday, April 5, 2024 Indian Standard Time 8 pm, Friday, April 5, 2024 Philippine Standard Time 10:30 pm, Friday, April 5, 2024 Australia Central Standard Time 12 am, Saturday, April 6, 2024

In Japan, viewers can watch the series on some of the biggest anime platforms in the country, such as Tokyo MX, BS11, Tochigi TV, Gunma TV, MBS, and TV Aichi channels. International fans can watch it on Crunchyroll, although they would have to pay a subscription fee.

Recap of the previous season

Expand Tweet

The vast majority of the first season was focused on setting up the world and the characters, with Tatsuya being mostly the main character and the one going through the most amount of drama in the story.

First High School has a system where Course 1 and Course 2 are divided, with the former having a higher rank, but what makes Tatsuya stand out from the crowd is his inherent and unique magic style.

The second season shows a lot more of how magic users are perceived by normal citizens and the Shiba siblings also had to deal with their connections with the Yotsuba clan, a very powerful yet corrupt family in Japan. This situation was also further highlighted by the arrival of international characters, particularly those from the United States, who added more political tension to the story.

What to expect from The Irregular at Magic High School season 3 episode 1?

Miyuki Shiba as seen in the anime (Image via Studio Eight Bit)

The Irregular at Magic High School season 3 episode 1 is very likely to explain what happened in the previous seasons while also setting up the stage for the new one. The Shiba siblings are also going to have a lot of focus on their connections, which is probably going to be a welcome decision by the fandom.

Related articles

The Irregular at Magic High School sequel unveils theme song by LiSA

The Irregular at Magic High School season 3 announces Spring 2024 release and more with new PV

The Irregular At Magic High School Season 3 confirms release date

The Irregular at Magic High School season 3 reveals theme songs via new key visual