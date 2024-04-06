The Irregular at Magic High School Season 3 episode 2: Exact release date and time, what to expect, and more

The Irregular at Magic High School season 3 episode 2 is scheduled for release on Friday, April 12, 2024, at 11:30 pm JST. The first episode served to establish Miyuki and Tatsuya's return to the academy. It also explored some new plot points, such as the Student Council situations, and Shiba siblings dealing with a possible new threat from the Ten Clans, Shippou.

There was also another moment where Tatsuya met Mayumi yet again, which was a heartfelt scene for a lot of fans because of how much they have meant to one another throughout the series. Furthermore, Mayumi's sisters, Kasumi and Izumi, were introduced in this episode and had very different personalities, something that is going to be developed with the Student Council situation.

The Irregular at Magic High School season 3 episode 2 is bound to establish the setting for the new arc and also show some major plot points, such as the Kuroba twins, who made an appearance at the end of this first episode.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for The Irregular at Magic High School season 3 episode 2.

The Irregular at Magic High School season 3 episode 2: Release date and more

Tatsuya and Mayumi (Image via Studio Eight Bit)

The Irregular at Magic High School season 3 episode 2 will be released on Friday, April 12, 2024, at 11:30 pm JST. The first episodes of this season are meant to cover the events of the Double Seven arc.

For international viewers who want to watch episode 2, the different release dates across multiple timezones are as follows:

Time Zone Release Date and Time Pacific Daylight Time 7:30 am, Friday, April 12, 2024 Eastern Daylight Time 10:30 am, Friday, April 12, 2024 British Summer Time 3:30 pm, Friday, April 12, 2024 Central European Summer Time 3:30 pm, Friday, April 12, 2024 Indian Standard Time 8 pm, Friday, April 12, 2024 Philippine Standard Time 10:30 pm, Friday, April 12, 2024 Australia Central Standard Time 12:30 am, Saturday, April 13, 2024

In Japan, viewers can watch the series on some of the biggest anime platforms in the country, such as Tokyo MX, BS11, Tochigi TV, Gunma TV, MBS, and TV Aichi channels. International fans can watch it on Crunchyroll.

Recap of the previous episode

The vast majority of The Irregular at Magic High School season 3 episode 2 was focused on the return of the Shiba siblings to the academy, although the introduction showed a flashback of them facing the Yotsuba clan, but the rest of said episode didn't explore this. However, most fans of the first two seasons would be glad to see the likes of Mayumi, Erika, and many more returning.

It is also worth pointing out that Mayumi's return was highly celebrated by the fandom, especially considering that she graduated from the academy and is now a college student, so a lot of fans didn't know if she was still going to be present in the series. It was also important to introduce her two younger twin sisters, Kasumi and Izumi, who had two very distinct personalities and had strong opinions of the Shiba siblings.

While the bulk of the episode focused on the Shiba siblings, the biggest moment for a lot of people was the action scene at the end where the Koruba twins showed up.

What to expect from The Irregular at Magic High School season 3 episode 2?

Miyuki and Tatsuya at the beginning of the episode (Image via Studio Eight Bit)

The Irregular at Magic High School season 3 episode 2 is very likely to explain what happened in the previous seasons while also setting up the stage for the new arc. The Shiba siblings are also going to have a lot of focus on their connections, which is probably going to be a welcome decision for the fandom. The cliffhanger of the Koruba twins is perhaps going to be addressed as well.

