The Legendary Hero is Dead gets an official trailer, additional cast members revealed

Subaruichi’s fantasy-comedy manga series, The Legendary Hero is Dead, is finally inspiring a TV anime series that fans have been waiting for since it got serialized in Shogakukan on December 2014. Today, the official YouTube channel of Anime PONY CANYON dropped the first trailer for the anime that features the series' four primary and three secondary characters.

The anime also revealed a new key visual depicting four characters: Touka, Yuna, Henri, and Marguerite. Behind Touka is a glimpse of the hero, Sion Bladan. Two new cast members who will be playing Kyle Osment and Millie Eunice were also announced. The Legendary Hero is Dead is scheduled to be broadcast in April 2023.

Who are the voice actors in the upcoming The Legendary Hero is Dead?

Yūichi Nakamura, who voiced Buddha in Record of Ragnarok, Shigure Souma in Fruits Basket, and Satoru Gojo in Jujutsu Kaisen, will portray the role of Kyle Osment in The Legendary Hero is Dead. Sakura Shinfuku will be making her debut in the anime industry as a voice actress by taking on the role of Millie Eunice.

As announced earlier, Wataru Katō and Shunichi Toki will voice the protagonist, Touka. The latter will also play the dead hero, Sion Bladan. Ayana Taketatsu, known for her role as Kei Karuizawa in Classroom of the Elite, Nino Nakano in The Quintessential Quintuplets Movie, and Koneko Toujou in High School DxD, will play Anri Haysworth.

Liv Anime @livanime1



The anime is scheduled for April 2023.



Animation Studio: LIDENFILMS

#anime The Legendary Hero is Dead! - Anime Key Visual!The anime is scheduled for April 2023.Animation Studio: LIDENFILMS The Legendary Hero is Dead! - Anime Key Visual!The anime is scheduled for April 2023.Animation Studio: LIDENFILMS#anime https://t.co/DfrbGoWnAk

Hibiku Yamamura, who voiced Ashuramaru in Seraph of the End, Mizuchi in Beastars, and Eri Taki in K-On!, will play Yuna Eunice.

Lastly, Yurika Kubo, known for voicing Kaede Azusagawa in Seishun Buta Yarou, Kushida Kikyou in Classroom of the Elite, and Yuri in Girls' Last Tour, will portray the role of Marguerite Farom.

Staff members:

Director: Rion Kushiro

Editing: Misaki Enokida

Series composition: Yuu Sato

Character design: Yosuke Yabumoto

Monster prop design: Akihito Fujiwara

Art setting: Hiroyuki Oyama

Art director: Takayoshi Fukushima

Sound Director: Youji Shimizu

Production: WOWMAX

Animation production: Leiden film

Here’s how Shogakukan describes the plot of the series:

"Touka is just your average (slightly perverted) farmer in the village of Cheza. While he daydreams about being a hero and getting the girl, the real hero, Sion, is out battling demons that threaten to invade the world!"

It continues:

"But one day, Touka accidentally kills the hero…?! With the Legendary Hero dead, who's going to save the world now?! Touka quickly buries Sion's body to hide the evidence, but wakes up the next day to discover he is no longer in his own body…!!"

Besides the series premiere, The Legendary Hero is Dead's opening and ending theme song is yet to be revealed. Crunchyroll will be streaming the anime worldwide as it airs in Japan. Additional information regarding the series will be disclosed soon.

Jujutsu Kaisen Spoilers for Chapter 207 are out now! Click here to read.

Poll : 0 votes