The Seven Deadly Sins: Four Knights of the Apocalypse anime reveals trailer and key visual for new arc

On Sunday, February 4, 2024, the official website and X handle for The Seven Deadly Sins: Four Knights of the Apocalypse anime shared a new trailer and key visual for the anime's Chaos in Liones arc. Additionally, the names of the new cast members have been announced.

The Seven Deadly Sins: Four Knights of the Apocalypse anime is based on Nakaba Suzuki's eponymous fantasy adventure manga series. Debuted on October 8, 2023, the anime has been slated for a 24-episode run. Notably, 16 episodes have been released as of this writing.

The Seven Deadly Sins: Four Knights of the Apocalypse anime released new trailer for Chaos in the Liones arc

The Seven Deadly Sins: Four Knights of the Apocalypse anime shared the series' second main trailer and key visual on Sunday, February 4, 2024, right after the release of episode 16.

This latest promotional clip and visual celebrates the anime adaptation of Chaos in Liones arc from Nakaba Suzuki's manga.

Notably, the short clip features important characters, such as Tristan, Lancelot, Gawain, and others. Additionally, the trailer teases the events that will take place in the upcoming arc.

Along with the PV, the staff for the anime also shared a key visual.

The latest key visual, as seen (Image via Telecom Animation Film)

The illustration features Meliodas, the King of Liones, Percival, Lancelot, Gawain, and Tristan. Set against a vivid background, the latest The Seven Deadly Sins: Four Knights of the Apocalypse key visual sets the mood for the Chaos in Liones arc.

Besides the PV and key visuals, the anime's official team has also unveiled the names of the additional cast members. It is announced that Koki Uchiyama, better known for playing Shigaraki from My Hero Academia, has joined the anime's cast as Lancelot.

The character is described in the anime as one of the Four Knights of the Apocalypse who has disguised himself as a Fox. Moreover, he's also the son of Elaine and Ban.

Expand Tweet

Ayumu Murase also stars in the anime as Tristan, the son of Meliodas and Elizabeth. Along with Koki Uchiyama and Ayumi-san, Fairouz Ali joins the cast as Gawain, who is also one of the four Knights of the Apocalypse.

The comments from the respective voice actors have arrived on the anime's official website, and they all have asked the audience to look forward to the anime. Moreover, these Seiyuus (voice actors) have also shared their experince of voicing their respective characters.

Notably, there hasn't been any new information shared regarding the anime's additional staff. Maki Odaira is directing The Seven Deadly Sins: Four Knights of the Apocalypse at Telecom Animation Film, with Shigeru Murakoshi overseeing the series' scripts.

Percival, as seen in the anime (Image via Telecom Animated Film)

Youchi Takada is handling the character designs, while Hiroyuki Sawano and Kohta Yamamoto are composing the series' music.

Based on Nakaba Suzuki's sequel manga, The Seven Deadly Sins: Four Knights of the Apocalypse delves into the adventures of Percival, a boy who lived with his grandfather on God's Finger, a remote place above the clouds.

Keep up with more anime news and manga updates as 2024 continues.