Tokyo Revengers 2 surpasses The Mario Bros. Movie and Sailor Moon Cosmos on opening day

The second part of Tokyo Revengers 2 (Bloody Halloween Arc -Decisive Battle-) has been one of the most highly anticipated movies of the year, after the live-action adaptation of the popular manga and anime series, Tokyo Revengers, became a huge hit in Japan and abroad.

The first part of Tokyo Revengers 2 (Bloody Halloween Arc -Fate-) ranked second in the box office, grossing over 583 million yen in the first weekend after its release on April 21, 2023. Now, the second part of the live-action sequel, that was released on June 30, 2023, has once again broken records and surpassed two other high-grossing movies.

Tokyo Revengers 2 ranks #1 at the Japanese box office records throughout the weekend

The third installment in the Tokyo Revengers live-action picture series, Tokyo Revengers 2, premiered in 361 theatres throughout Japan on June 30 and made an incredible 605,494,180 yen on 469,600 admissions in its first three-day weekend. The 96-minute movie was the one with the most tickets sold throughout the weekend of June 30 to July 7 and has taken its place at #1 at the Japanese box office.

Interestingly, on July 9, 2021, the first live-action movie based on Ken Wakui's Tokyo Revengers manga was released in Japan and earned an astounding 4.38 billion yen, making it the highest-grossing live-action movie in Japan that year.

Furthermore, the Super Mario Bros. Movie fell from rank 2 to 4 at the Japanese box office in its tenth weekend, after its release on April 28, 2023. The movie has sold 8.84 million tickets and made 220,368,880 yen in its tenth weekend of release, bringing in a total of 12,636,300,430 yen.

Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon Cosmos the Movie, the second installment of the two-part anime film series that adapts the concluding "Shadow Galactica" arc of Naoko Takeuchi's original Sailor Moon manga, was released on Friday, the same day as Tokyo Revengers 2. It debuted at the number 9 spot, and throughout the course of its first weekend, made a total of 75,698,090 yen from Friday to Sunday.

About Tokyo Revengers 2

The two-part movie covers the Bloody Halloween arc from the manga, which runs from volumes 4 to 8 and follows Takemichi as he discovers the connection between the six original members of the Tokyo Manji Gang—Manjiro Sano (Mikey), Ken Ryuguji (Draken), Keisuke Baji, Kazutora Hanemiya, Chifuyu Matsuno, and Tetta Kisaki—holds the secret to rescuing Hinata.

Takemichi further learns that a horrific event, known as the Bloody Halloween, which took place on October 31, 2003, split them apart and sparked the emergence of a rival gang known as Valhalla.

As more viewers jump in to witness the most recent adaptation of Tokyo Revengers 2, the movie is anticipated to maintain its excellent performance over the Golden Week holidays and beyond. Additionally, Crunchyroll is streaming the film worldwide excluding Asia, Spain, and Latin America.

