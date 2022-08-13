Tokyo Revengers chapter 265 (leaked) explores Mikey’s relationship with Takemichi and Kisaki

Tokyo Revengers chapter 265 spoilers have been leaked a day before the expected date and they are more than what readers had hoped for. The end-note in the previous chapter promised that this would be a 26-page issue with a colored double-spread cover. The said cover has been released today as well, and it has taken everyone’s breath away.

According to spoilers, Tokyo Revengers chapter 265 focuses on the last part of Mikey’s flashbacks. Both Kisaki and Takemichi feature extensively here, as was speculated from the hint given in the last chapter. Mikey’s respective relationships with these two pivotal characters are presented in the chapter from his point of view.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for Tokyo Revengers chapter 265. Sportskeeda claims no ownership of any media used in this article unless otherwise stated.

Tokyo Revengers chapter 265 raw scans and spoilers: The cover features Mikey and Takemichi, flashbacks reveal Kisaki’s entry into Toman

Chapter 264 covered Shinichiro’s death and the formation of Toman from Mikey’s point of view. It gave a brief nod to Draken’s first meeting with Emma and ended with the entries of Kisaki and Takemichi into the flashback montage.

According to the leaked cover, Tokyo Revengers chapter 265 is titled Stand by Me. The cover features Mikey and Takemichi in their Kantou Manji Gang and Tokyo Manji Gang (2nd Generation) Uniforms, respectively. The two main characters face each other against a beautifully rendered version of the train tracks.

Tokyo Revengers chapter 265 spoilers

The spoilers are more disorganized and haphazard than usual, but this article will attempt to weave them together into a coherent narrative. Tokyo Revengers chapter 265 takes readers through Mikey's first meeting with Kisaki and their previously unexplored conversation. The chapter then moves on to a round-table discussion of sorts between the 1st Gen captains of Toman.

It can be speculated from Baji’s appearance that it fell between Takemichi’s initiation into the gang and Baji’s deflection to Valhalla. There seemed to be an argument going on between the captains, and it is speculated that they might have been discussing Kisaki’s admittance to the gang.

According to the spoilers, the chapter then cuts to the battle with Valhalla. Mikey witnessed Baji getting stabbed, and his subsequent reaction is shown in detail, but from his perspective. Tendrils of darkness, which symbolize Mikey’s Dark Impulses, are seen curling around the then-Toman president. Readers already know that Baji is the one who brought Mikey out of the trance during the Valhalla arc.

Speculations

The relationship between Mikey and Kisaki is one of the key catalysts for the incidents in the entire series. However, readers never got to see it as extensively as Mikey’s bond with Takemichi. The only glimpse that we had was from Kisaki’s flashback. Mikey’s feelings regarding Kisaki, and how he came to be ensnared by the scheming villain, remained a mystery, which chapter 265 is likely to solve.

The Valhalla arc remains a painful memory for readers and characters alike. However, it seems fitting that Mikey recollects Baji’s death in his narration, given that he has recollected every single death from his childhood so far. This would be the first time readers get to see adult Mikey’s Dark Impulses from his own point of view.

Given that it is a 26-page chapter and also likely the final flashback chapter, it stands to reason that both Draken and Emma’s deaths would be shown in Tokyo Revengers chapter 265 as well. Mikey’s perception of Izana and his trauma after the latter’s death will also need to be addressed. While no mention of these incidents appeared in the leaked scans, the official translation is sure to shed some light on them.

