Tokyo Revengers season 2 episode 10 preview hints at Takemichi getting back with Hinata

Liden Films has finally released the preview images and synopsis for Tokyo Revengers season 2 episode 10, which is scheduled to air on MBS in Japan on Sunday, March 12, 2023, at 2.08 am JST.

The episode, titled The light of my life, will be available to stream internationally on Disney+ and Disney+ Hotstar. The anime will also be available to watch on Hulu in North America.

The previous episode saw Mikey defeating Taiju Shiba while Draken defeated the Black Dragon members. Following that, the Black Dragon got disbanded as Kokonoi and Inui left their leader's side. Meanwhile, Hakkai and Yuzuha finally got their peace as they would now no longer accept Taiju's abuse.

Tokyo Revengers season 2 episode 10 preview hints at Hinata having learned the truth

Hinata Tachibana as seen in Tokyo Revengers season 2 episode 10 preview

Tokyo Revengers season 2 episode 10, titled The light of my life, will most likely resume from where the previous episode ended as Mikey brought Takemichi with him to meet Hinata outside her house. While Takemichi seemed clueless about the situation, Hinata had a firm face, meaning she was no longer angry at Takemichi.

Masato Tachibana as seen in Tokyo Revengers season 2 episode 10 preview

Considering the preview images for the upcoming episode, it can be predicted that Hinata might have learned about her father's meeting with Takemichi. Masato Tachibana had requested Takemichi to stop dating his daughter as he was a hoodlum. He feared that his daughter would get caught up in Takemichi's business, which could lead her into harm's way.

Hanagaki Takemichi as seen in Tokyo Revengers season 2 episode 10 preview

Thus, having learned why Takemichi must have broken up with her, Hinata might have wanted to confront him and have him spill the beans. As evident from the preview images, it seems like Takemichi will give in and ask Hinata for forgiveness. Thus, they might end up together. However, how Masato perceives it will only be revealed after the episode gets released.

As for Mikey, Takemichi might ask him about his impulses. Since Baji's death and Kazutora's arrest, Mikey hasn't been the same. Following that, he started speaking about how his impulses guided him to the conflict at the church. Thus, Takemichi might ask him about the same, hoping to learn about Mikey's history.

Draken and Mitsuya as seen in Tokyo Revengers

As for Tokyo Manji Gang, they have finally defeated the 10th Generation Black Dragon, meaning that Hakkai was finally free. However, it is yet to be seen if Takemichi will take over the Black Dragon members. Moreover, Mikey might ignore Kisaki and Hanma's betrayal if he does learn about the same.

