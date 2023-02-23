Tokyo Revengers season 2 episode 8 preview hints at a decisive fight between Takemichi and Taiju

Liden Films has finally released the preview images and synopsis for Tokyo Revengers season 2 episode 8, which is scheduled to air on MBS in Japan on Sunday, February 26, 2023, at 2.08 a.m. JST.

The episode, titled Strive together, will be available to stream internationally on Disney+ and Disney+ Hotstar. The anime will also be available to watch on Hulu in North America.

The previous episode saw Mitsuya coming to help Takemichi, Yuzuha, and Hakkai as he was informed about the event by Chifuyu. However, Kokonoi and Unui came to Taiju's help, following which the Black Dragon dominated Toman. Left with no other option, Takemichi stepped up as he faced Taiju in a one-on-one battle.

Tokyo Revengers season 2 episode 8 preview hints at Takemichi helping Hakkai fight Taiju

Taiju Shiba as seen in Tokyo Revengers season 2 episode 8 preview (Image via Liden Films)

Tokyo Revengers season 2 episode 8, titled Strive Together, will continue right from where the previous episode ended as Takemichi declared his intention to defeat Taiju Shiba and take over the Black Dragon from him.

Everyone present at the church was left shocked by Takemichi's declaration as the difference in strength was too overwhelmingly vast, due to which a win against the oldest Shiba sibling seemed far from possible. Nevertheless, Takemichi challenged Taiju without flinching, all after getting beaten into a pulp.

Hakkai Shiba as seen in Tokyo Revengers season 2 episode 8 preview (Image via Liden Films)

Meanwhile, the episode might most likely also reveal Hakkai's secret that Taiju kept using to control him. While the secret seems to be quite controversial, Taiju himself is yet to reveal the same, meaning that he benefits from the same, and only uses it to gain an upper hand over his siblings.

Mitsuya as seen in Tokyo Revengers season 2 episode 8 preview (Image via Liden Films)

At the same time, the preview images revealed Mitsuya to have gotten back up, meaning that he would help Takemichi fight the Black Dragon. This meant that Takemichi and his friends, along with Hakkai, are set to fight Taiju, Kokonoi, and Inui.

Inui and Kokonoi as seen in Tokyo Revengers season 2 episode 8 preview (Image via Liden Films)

However, one thing that fans seem to have missed is how Kokonoi and Inui were to take over the Black Dragon on Christmas Day. If they themselves had arrived at the church to help their leader Taiju, it is very much likely that their members could also come to their location, thus giving Takemichi and his friends an overwhelming disadvantage.

For now, the only way out seems to be Toman coming to help their gang members.

