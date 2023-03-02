Tokyo Revengers season 2 episode 9 preview hints at Mikey Vs Taiju

Liden Films has finally released the preview images and synopsis for Tokyo Revengers season 2 episode 9, which is scheduled to air on MBS in Japan on Sunday, March 5, 2023, at 2.08 am JST.

The episode, titled Dawning of a new era, will be available to stream internationally on Disney+ and Disney+ Hotstar. The anime will also be available to watch on Hulu in North America.

The previous episode saw Hakkai reveal his secret, as he admitted to lying about protecting his sister when it was Yuzuha who had protected Hakkai all this time. Regardless, Toman decided to back Hakkai, following which he overcame his fear of Taiju and decided to fight him. As the tides of the battle started going against them, Mikey arrived at the church.

Tokyo Revengers season 2 episode 9 preview hints at Mikey resolving the Christmas conflict

Manjiro Sano "Mikey" as seen in season 2 episode 9 preview (Image via Liden Films)

Tokyo Revengers season 2 episode 9, titled Dawning of a new era, will continue right from where the previous episode ended, and will feature Tokyo Manji Gang leader Manjiro "Mikey" Sano arriving at the church.

Regardless of the fact that the church was surrounded by 100 Black Dragon members, Mikey walked in as if nothing had happened.

Takashi Mitsuya as seen in Tokyo Revengers season 2 episode 9 preview (Image via Liden Films)

Judging by the look in Mikey's eyes, it is quite evident that he is not his usual self. Previously, when Mikey and Draken were seen riding their motorcycles in the snow, Mikey mentioned certain impulses that were drawing him towards someplace.

However, the duo ignored it and decided to head back home. But now, he was there to rescue his gang members.

Hanagaki Takemichi as seen in Tokyo Revengers season 2 episode 9 preview (Image via Liden Films)

While it is yet to be revealed if Draken has joined him, there is a good chance that Mikey's arrival will mean the end of the Christmas conflict, as Taiju is already tired out, meaning it shouldn't be too difficult for Mikey to knock him down using his iconic dynamite kick. However, the same cannot be guaranteed, given that Taiju is at an altogether different level.

Hakkai Shiba as seen in Tokyo Revengers season 2 episode 9 preview (Image via Liden Films)

If the conflict between Toman and Black Dragon were to end, there is a good chance that Hakkai and Yuzuha would finally be freed from Taiju's subjugation. Moreover, there could be a fight between the Toman members and the Black Dragon.

Nevertheless, fans will have to wait and watch the upcoming episode to learn more.

Poll : 0 votes