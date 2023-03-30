Tokyo Revengers season 2 finale preview hints at Takemichi returning to the past

Liden Films has finally released the preview images and synopsis for Tokyo Revengers season 2 episode 13, scheduled to air on MBS in Japan on Sunday, April 2, 2023, at 2:08 am JST.

The episode, titled When it rains, it pours, will be available to stream globally on Disney+ and Disney+ Hotstar. The anime can also be watched on Hulu in North America.

The previous episode saw Takemichi and Naoto head to Manila, Phillippines, after Mikey, the prime suspect in the Toman members' murder, asked Takemichi to meet him. There, Naoto ended up killing Mikey as he posed threat to Takemichi's life.

Tokyo Revengers season 2 finale preview hints at Takemichi wanting to become stronger

Takemichi as seen in Tokyo Revengers season 2 episode 13 preview (Image via Liden Films)

Tokyo Revengers season 2 episode 13, titled When it rains, it pours, will most likely resume with Takemichi wanting to return to the past after witnessing Mikey's death.

He and Naoto had gone to Manila to meet Mikey, given that he was suspected of having killed Draken and other former executives of the Toman. There, Naoto ended up shooting Mikey to protect Takemichi. Mikey ended up dying in Takemichi's arms as the crybaby hero decided to confess to Mikey that he was a Time Leaper and vowed to avoid the worst world.

Chifuyu and Takemichi as seen in Tokyo Revengers season 2 episode 13 preview (Image via Liden Films)

In the upcoming episode, Takemichi is set to time leap to 2006. However, having no idea how to save everyone, Takemichi decided to train and get stronger. For that, he kept punching a tire hanging in the park. Chifuyu is set to meet Takemichi and will most likely be surprised to learn that Takemichi has returned from the future.

Chifuyu as seen in Tokyo Revengers season 2 episode 13 preview (Image via Liden Films)

Upon meeting Takemichi from the future, Chifuyu might learn about the new future where every executive of Toman is killed by Mikey. Given the dangerous future, Chifuyu might join Takemichi in creating an outcome in which everyone would survive.

Takemichi as seen in the episode 13 preview (Image via Liden Films)

Thus, Takemichi and Chifuyu might together pledge to create a favorable future. However, they need to quickly identify the problem that would cause Mikey to turn evil. Given how Kisaki getting fired from Toman was the biggest change in this time loop, there is a good chance that he will again become the center of this time loop.

Thus, Kisaki might play a significant part in the upcoming season finale.

