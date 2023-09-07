Tokyo Revengers Tenjiku arc announces October 2023 release date via second trailer

On Thursday, September 7, 2023, Tokyo Revengers anime's official website revealed Tokyo Revengers Tenjiku arc's new key visual and trailer. With that, the anime revealed that the series' third season will be released on October 3 in the Fall 2023 anime season.

The anime had previously released a trailer, revealing some new characters that were set to appear in the upcoming season. Additionally, the anime revealed a release window. However, with the release of a second trailer, the LIDENFILMS anime has now revealed the show's actual release date.

Tokyo Revengers Tenjiku arc reveals release date with new key visual and trailer

As per the new information revealed by the anime's official website, the Tokyo Revengers Tenjiku arc is set to be released on Tuesday, October 3 at 24:00 JST. This means that the anime will be available to watch on October 3 worldwide. However, it will be made available in Japan on Wednesday, October 4, at 12 am midnight.

Additionally, the anime has revealed that it will be available to stream exclusively on Disney+. Previously, when the second season was released, the anime had stated that it would be available to stream on Hulu and Disney+ Hotstar as well. However, the same wasn't revealed now. Hence, fans may have to wait some time for confirmation on the same.

The new key visual featured the Tenjiku boss Izana Kurokawa and the Tokyo Manji Gang boss Manjiro Sano facing off against each other.

Additionally, the anime also revealed a new trailer. With Tenjiku wanting to take down the Tokyo Manji Gang, Izana Kurokawa can be seen confronting Manjiro Sano. Other than this, the trailer also showed Hanagaki Takemichi trying to fight Kakucho. However, everything does not seem to be as straightforward as it looks as something much sinister seems to be taking place behind the scenes.

The trailer also featured the ending theme song of the Tokyo Revengers Tenjiku arc. The song is titled "Say My Name" and will be performed by HEY-SMITH.

How did fans react to the anime's new trailer

Many anime fans seemed excited by the new trailer as it looked well-animated to them. The new trailer gave fans a better idea of what they could expect from the upcoming season. Additionally, fans noticed how several anime were set to release on October 3, hence they were getting excited for all those anime together.

That said, not every anime fan was excited by the Tokyo Revengers Tenjiku arc trailer. Many fans had already become disinterested in the anime after the second season. Thus, they did not care for its third season.

Meanwhile, other fans were confused by the announcement. Considering that it only stated Disney+ as its streaming service, fans were left to wonder if it would be available for streaming on Hulu as well.

