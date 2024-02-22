Tonari no Yokai-san anime confirms April 2024 premiere, new cast, and more in new PV

Thursday, February 22, 2024 saw the official website for the television Tonari no Yokai-san anime begin streaming the main promotional video for the upcoming series. Within, the video confirmed the anime’s April 2024 debut, as well as revealing more cast and the opening and ending theme song, the former of which was previewed in the promotional video.

In addition, the official website for the Tonari no Yokai-san anime series revealed the anime’s main visual, which features its central trio along with four other groups of characters. These other characters are all a part of the newly announced cast, seemingly confirming the full cast list for the series given its imminent debut.

The Tonari no Yokai-san anime series serves as the television anime adaptation of author and illustrator noho’s original manga series of the same name, which translates to The Yokai Next to Me. The manga originally began serializing on Twitter (now X) in 2018, with East Press also eventually serializing the series on the Mato Grosso website.

Tonari no Yokai-san anime premieres in Japan on Sunday, April 7, 2024

Expand Tweet

As mentioned above, the Tonari no Yokai-san anime is set to premiere in Japan on Sunday, April 7, 2024 at 2AM Japanese Standard Time (JST). The series will premiere on the late-night “Animazing!!!” programming block on ABC TV, TV Asahi, and 22 other affiliate channels. International streaming availability has yet to be confirmed at the time of this article’s writing.

New cast includes Jun Urayama as Tazenbo Fuchibiyama (Occhan), Yo Taichi as Yuri Tachibana, Kenji Hamada as Taichi Tanaka, Mutsumi Tamura as Takumi Oishi, Yuko Sanpei as Ryo Sano, Megumi Han as Rein Nakagawa, Yuko Kaida as Hayachiyo, Satoshi Mikami as Gorozaemon Sanmoto, Ayako Kawasumi as Suzu Sakaki, Tatsumaru Tachibana as Benmaru Kobayashi (Betobeto-san), Tokuyoshi Kawashima as Chiaki Nishiya (Wagen), and Hideyuki Tanaka as Kazuhiko Nishiya.

Expand Tweet

The 12 new cast members listed above will join starring cast Asaki Yuikawa as Mutsumi Sugimoto (Mu-chan), Ryosuke Higa as Jirobo Enkazan (Jiro), and Yuki Kaji as Buchio Oishi. The series focuses on telling the story of a rural town and the carefree, heartwarming, and often enigmatic lives of the yokai, humans, and gods who all live alongside each other there.

The anime’s opening theme song “Obake Himawari” (Ghost Sunflower) will be performed by Pii. The ending theme song “Iro no Naka” (Inside the Color) will be performed by Aoi Kubo. Aimi Yamaguchi is directing the Tonari no Yokai-san anime series at LIDEN FILMS, with Tomoko Konparu in charge of the series scripts, Shigemitsu Abe is designing the characters for the series. Additional staff includes the following:

Prop Design: Nobuhiro Andō

Art Director: Kenta Tsuboi

Color Key Artist: Emiko Onodera

Compositing Director of Photography: Naho Hasegawa

Music: Avex Music Creative, Blue Bird's Nest

Sound Director: Daiki Hachimaki

Production: ABC Animation

Be sure to keep up with all anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2024 progresses.