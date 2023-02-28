Toyotaro surprises the Dragon Ball fandom with Cooler's Final Form reveal

The anime Dragon Ball is one of the most popular animes to ever exist. The fandom considers themselves lucky to be alive and witness the anime. It has been running since its first premiere in 1986, becoming one of the oldest anime in the Japanese animation industry.

Most people have a fair idea through nostalgic memories of the show and almost everyone has seen at least one episode when they were young. The anime has pretty great characters but speaking of the main protagonist, Goku has conquered over half the fanbase.

The worldwide fandom Dragon Ball has created for itself through the years has been sticking to it even after the end of the original series.

Recently, manga artist Toyotaro shared an illustration of the character Cooler's Final Form which has taken the fandom by fire. Most fans have been seen talking about it and discussions on Twitter and Reddit have already begun.

The Dragon Ball fandom gets shaken by Toyotaro's illustration of Cooler's Final Form

Toyotaro is a manga artist who is well known for his illustrations and drawings on certain Dragon Ball related manga. However, he is best known for the illustrations he did for the TV series Dragon Ball Super, which is still going on.

He surprises fans by sharing a few illustrations just to deliver some trivia and keep them hyped. The artist shared Cooler's Final Form as the month's special for fans who are seen to be appreciating it. It has become a hot topic on social media platforms after fans saw how amazing it is.

Both Toriyama and Toyotaro are quite good at what they have been doing but this time, Toyotaro has taken the crown by sharing a drawn illustration of Cooler. Fans are familiar with the First Form of the character Cooler and have seen the Final Form which is being drawn by the artist.

Cooler is the titular character and the main antagonist of Dragon Ball Z: Cooler's Revenge. He is King Cold's eldest child, who is also the elder brother of Frieza. He is the head of the Cooler Force division. The character is considered to be just as vicious as the rest of his family.

Cooler is the first of his family to have been made aware of a transformation outside of their original form. He is seen as a ruthless character who would do anything to take down Goku and ensure his death. Although he is an antagonist, he still plays a pivotal role in the entire series.

As mentioned earlier, the illustration of him in his final form by manga artist, Toyotaro, has left fans surprised, and completely in love with it.

