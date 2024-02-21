Unnamed Memory anime reveals release date and new visual

Unnamed Memory anime is set to premiere on April 9, 2024, as announced by the anime's official staff on Wednesday, February 21, 2024. Along with this announcement, a new "scenery" visual, featuring Tinasha and Leonora has been revealed. Additionally, the voice cast for Lenora has also been announced.

Unnamed Memory anime is based on Kuji Furumiya (author) and Chibi's (illustrator) eponymous fantasy romance light novel series. The anime was initially slated to release in 2023.

However, due to production issues, the premiere date was pushed back. Later, on December 13, 2023, it was revealed that the anime would be released in Spring 2024.

Unnamed Memory anime will be released on April 9, 2024

Expand Tweet

On Wednesday, February 21, 2024, the official website and X (formerly Twitter) handle for the Unnamed Memory announced that the anime will premiere on April 9, 2024, on the AT-X channel in Japan at 11:30 pm JST. Following that, it will be broadcast on Tokyo MX, MBS, and BS11 channels at a later time.

As mentioned earlier, the fantasy-romance anime was delayed from 2023 due to production issues. Aside from the premiere details, the official team behind the Unnamed Memory anime has also unveiled the sixth "scenery" visual.

The latest illustration features the lead heroine, Tinasha, with her old acquaintance, Lenora, in front of the "Amber Castle." Lenora is regarded in the anime as a skilled "witch" who summons demons and healing magic.

The new visual for the anime (Image via ENGI Studios)

Moreover, she's also responsible for interfering in other countries' wars and manipulating people without demonstrating magic. Due to her proficiency as a magician, she also holds the nickname of "the witch that cannot be summoned."

The Unnamed Memory anime's staff has also announced the voice actor for Lenora. It is revealed that Chiwa Saito, better known as Hitagi Senjogahara from the Monogatari series, will voice Lenora in the upcoming fantasy-romance anime series.

Chiwa-san will join the previously announced cast members who are here as follows:

Yoshiki Nakajima as Oscar

Atsumi Tanezaki as Tinasha

Shuichiro Umeda as Lazar

Takuya Sato as Ars

Chinatsu Akasaki as Meredina

Kohei Amasaki as Curve

Chitose Morinaga as Narc

Junichi Yanagita as Lanak

Ayako Kawasumi as Lucrezia

Jun Fukuyama as Travis

The Unnamed Memory anime is being directed by Kazuya Miura at the ENGI Studios, with Deko Akao supervising the scripts. Chika Nomi is adapting the light novel series' illustrator, Chibi's character designs for animation. Akito Matsuda is listed as the music composer.

As mentioned earlier, the anime is based on Kuji Furumiya and Chibi's light novel series. The light novel was originally launched on the Shosetsuka ni Naro website before it was acquired by Kadokawa for serialization.

The anime will revolve around Oscar, the crown prince of Farsas, and Tinasa, the Witch of the Azure Blue. According to the narrative, Oscar is inflicted with a curse that would kill any woman he married. However, his life changes when he meets Tinasa, regarded as the world's strongest witch.

Keep up with more anime news and manga updates as 2024 continues.